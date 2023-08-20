16-year-old Tirupati boy's ‘Coding for Everyone’ app aims to bridge digital divide

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Meet Rohit Raman, who is making waves with his app ‘Paper - Coding for Everyone’. His brilliant innovation allows users to capture the code on paper and receive output without the need for a physical computer, bridging the digital divide for aspiring coders.

His app currently has over 9,000 users. The 16-year-old boy hailing from Tirupati, did his schooling at Fremont, California.

He has got good encouragement from his parents Kokila and Raman, in his endeavour to educate the students in India with his lectures on coding and its importance in the tech world.

Recently, Rohit’s mission took him to three Zilla Parishad High Schools in Tirupati, where he delivered inspiring presentations and led group discussions on the significance of coding. “I have observed that students in some schools are not having any idea about coding. They need to be aware of the importance of tech education. I will continue my sessions during leisure, more particularly for the students of government schools not only in Andhra Pradesh, but also in other States,” asserted Rohit.

With the Climate Action Platform, Rohit is taking sustainable living from an idea to action. As the founder and developer, he has created a user-friendly platform that offers tailored suggestions for greener living. By partnering with schools, local groups and companies, Rohit has fostered a community of over 15,000, which is making a positive impact.

Rohit’s inspiring Energy Awareness At Know Your Energy Numbers (KYEN) is helping students understand the importance of energy choices. Using relatable methods and tools, he has reached out to over 300 students, demonstrating that small changes can lead to a more sustainable future.

In his role as education program coordinator at Beyond Terra, Rohit’s focus is on grassroots change. He has designed interactive programmes that teach kids about the environment in engaging ways. Rohit is nurturing a generation of environmentally conscious leaders.

Addressing environmental challenges through innovation, his spirit reflects in his work at UC Santa Barbara. He has developed an algorithm that identifies smoke plumes from crop burning using satellite data. Recognised with a bronze medal at Genius Olympiad, his work highlights the potential of technology to tackle pressing environmental issues.

His commitment to education is also reflected in his role as a student researcher at Stanford University. He co-authored a paper that makes energy education appealing to young minds. Its publication in a reputed journal demonstrates his dedication to creating a sustainable learning curve.

He is also interested in doing various projects, which support the public. “We are very proud of Rohit for spreading his knowledge to others,” asserted Kokila.

During his internship at Farmers for Forests, Rohit had harnessed his skills for a greener future. He has also designed algorithms that measure carbon storage in farms, aiding efforts to combat climate change.

His work showcases the practicality of using technology for a more sustainable agricultural landscape.

Rohit’s dedication to sharing his expertise reaches a new milestone with his upcoming book ‘Become Your Local Environmentally Friendly Neighbor’. It is a practical workbook and journal that empowers individuals to embrace sustainable choices in their daily life.

