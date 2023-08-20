A beacon of hope for 50,000 women from TN welfare board

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a bleak and unassuming day in the city, a two-wheeler scuttled down a waterlogged street and shimmied out a dirt trail on the lane leading to a humble home. C Sasimuthulakshmi, a food delivery assistant, got off the scooter, opened her big red bag, and brought out a brown paper bag. A woman wearing a pleasant smile came out of the home, collected the package, and stirred up a conversation with Sasimuthulakshmi. A conversation that changed her life.

Kalyananthy Satchithanandham, a Member Educationist of the Tamil Nadu Widows and Destitute Women Welfare Board, has been a redeemer in a literal sense. Had she not expressed beyond mere cordiality as a customer, she wouldn’t have been able to help Sasimuthulakshmi, who was caught off guard in life after her husband fell sick and became bedridden. Today, the board, which was established in September 2022, has saved more than 50,000 women, college students, and the public.

“Never cut the wings of women; let them fly and spread the fragrance. Women are a country’s fate; let them be great. Women are the power and spirit of the nation; do not exploit them. Embrace them with love, respect, and education,” is the mantra of the board, which is headed by Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan who is also the chairperson of the board.

“I work with an online food delivery team and earn Rs 20,000 every month. When I went to Kalyananthy’s house to deliver food, she inquired about my family. Once I narrated my story, she promised to help. Ever since I have joined hands with her and adopted social work activities. She also pays my daughter Megavathy’s college fees, who is a UPSC aspirant,” says Sasimuthulakshmi.

The board seeks to alleviate challenges faced by widows, abandoned women, marginalised people, and unmarried women across the state. Its primary focus is to educate women, provide healthcare and employment, and foster community groups.

Kalyananthy, who is also the founder of an NGO, highlights their commitment to advocating policies and government schemes tailored to women’s needs. She emphasises the four central pillars of their work: education, health, skill development and formation of self-help groups, and protection. These round-the-clock efforts aim to uplift women.

She tells TNIE, “This initiative by the Tamil Nadu government is India’s first exclusive platform for widows and destitute women. Guided by the principles of inclusivity and awareness, the board collaborates with departments like the Women Development Corporation, and Tamil Nadu Skills Development Corporation. Through such partnerships, we extend a helping hand to the most vulnerable of women.”

She further says, “Since March 27, 2023, the board’s impact has been remarkable, reaching over 20,000 women and college students in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Coimbatore. Utilising physical sessions and various media channels, we reached an additional 30,000 members of the public.” Thus, the board has reached out to a total of 50,000 women.

S Kowsalya (20), hailing from Erode, shares with TNIE, “I belong to a family that falls below the poverty line. My parents are weavers in Erode, where I completed my higher education. Then I joined a government law college in Chennai. During the Covid-19 pandemic, I struggled due to my financial restraints. So, I decided to drop my studies and returned to my hometown in 2022. Until June 2023, I was stuck at home.”

She then recollects how her life took a turn. “When I returned to my studies, a professor introduced me to Kalyananthy. She has been encouraging and supporting my studies. She has also made arrangements to pay my college fees of Rs 1.08 lakh through TAHDCO and other sponsors,” Kowsalya says, adding that she aspires to be an advocate of women's empowerment and education.

In Kalyananthy’s words, “Many first-generation learners do not know the importance of first graduate certificates. We encourage them to get these, which will help them get scholarships and provisions in government jobs.”

Another inspiring tale in the quiver is that of S Mageswari, who lost her parents at a young age. She was brought up by her grandparents. As financial challenges threatened her nursing education, Mageswari met the Chennai collector and asked for support. This request was brought to Kalyananthy by the District Social Welfare Officers and One Stop Centre coordinators. Through her NGOs, Kalyananthy helped Mageswari with Rs 50,000 to pursue a career.

Kalyananthy has not only extended her helping hand in promoting women’s education; she also paved the path for the economically weaker sections to earn a regular income. However, she adds that she works for women’s empowerment, as she believes that one woman stands as a representative for so many women. A staunch Ambedkarite, she concludes by quoting Dr BR Ambedkar – “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

(Edited by Lisa Anthony)

Today, the board, which was established in September 2022, has saved more than 50,000 women, college students, and the public. "Never cut the wings of women; let them fly and spread the fragrance. Women are a country's fate; let them be great. Women are the power and spirit of the nation; do not exploit them. Embrace them with love, respect, and education," is the mantra of the board, which is headed by Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan who is also the chairperson of the board. "I work with an online food delivery team and earn Rs 20,000 every month. When I went to Kalyananthy's house to deliver food, she inquired about my family. Once I narrated my story, she promised to help. Ever since I have joined hands with her and adopted social work activities. She also pays my daughter Megavathy's college fees, who is a UPSC aspirant," says Sasimuthulakshmi. 