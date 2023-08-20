Bhubaneswar Police gift library to school dropouts at Isaneswar slum

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tucked away in the capital city’s Isaneswar slum, a brightly painted library has become the biggest draw not just for local children but also for the youth. Set up by Commissionerate Police (Bhubaneswar Urban Police District) with the help of Bakul Library, it has everything - from stories to picture books and study materials for competitive exams to subject-specific books.

While bringing children back to the books is one objective, the library also wants to keep them as well as the adolescents away from negative influence. “Like the library movement in Jharkhand’s Jamtara (infamous as the phishing capital of the country) district helped the authorities turn a new page, the new community library in Isaneswar is meant to motivate the youth but also prevent them from indulging in crimes,” said Sujit Mahapatra, founder of Bakul.

Also, the community library - set up in the slum as a part of Bhubaneswar police’s ‘Basti Ku Chala Abhiyan’ - aims to provide them a conducive environment to learn as the slum houses have little space for children and youths to study.

Earlier, Commissionerate Police had launched a library exposure trip for children living in slums under which they visit the Bakul library at Satya Nagar every week. The idea of opening a community library stemmed from one such visit to Bakul and from a Covid pandemic-induced incident.

During the library visits, a 15-year-old boy of a migrant labourer showed interest in reading. “When his father lost his job in Punjab, the family returned to Mali Sahi recently. The boy was not enrolled in any school but during his visits to our library, he showed an interest in reading books,” Sujit said.

Owing to his interest, his parents enrolled him in school. Based on such positive outcome from the initiative, the police reached a consensus to open community libraries in slums that have many school dropouts and children who have never been to school.

Isaneswar is the first such community library to come up.

It will be managed by Police Mitras, said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh. Police will also provide books and engage children and youth in different activities at regular intervals, Singh added. The DCP during his tenure at Cuttack had opened three ‘Sahi’ libraries and all these facilities are currently functional.

Police are planning to set up similar facilities in other slums of the city with the assistance of the local community.

