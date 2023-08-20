Home Good News

Orphan girl who sought financial aid from KTR donates Rs 1 lakh as techie

Rudra Rachana from Thandriyal village of Kathalapur mandal cracked the EAMCET exam in 2019, securing a seat in a computer science course at CBIT, Gandipet.

Rudra Rachana

Rudra Rachana hands over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh along with a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on August 9.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam 
JAGTIAL: Rudra Rachana from Thandriyal village of Kathalapur mandal, who sought financial assistance from IT Minister KT Rama Rao, is currently employed in a leading tech firm and on August 9, she donated Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.  

Rachana belongs to an underprivileged family and overcame numerous obstacles in her life. She lost her parents when she was young and spent most of her time at an orphanage along with her sister.  

She pursued a diploma course at a government-run State home in Yousufguda, Hyderabad. 

Later, she cracked the EAMCET exam in 2019, securing a seat in a computer science course at CBIT, Gandipet. However, she was unable to afford the tuition and hostel fees. 

A mere three days before the last date to pay the fees, Rachana tweeted, requesting KTR to provide financial assistance. The minister immediately responded.

Currently, Rachana is in her final semester and has received four job offer letters.

Rachana said, “Presently, I am working at a software company and I have decided to help poor students and donated Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund.” 

She said that students who are facing hurdles in their life must remain confident as they will be helped by someone or the other. She expressed her immense gratitude to Rama Rao for helping her reach 
this stage.

