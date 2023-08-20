Top London techie a catalyst of hope for youth in Rajasthan's Shekhawati region

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

RAJASTHAN: Surjit Singh Dhaka is from a small village in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. His journey to the top post of a premier international financial institution in London is a remarkable saga. Yet he has not forgotten his roots and has become a catalyst in providing special service to talented students from the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan.

Currently, the vice president of one of the world’s top international banks in London, Dhaka says he is devoting 40% of his salary to providing high-quality education to students who come from humble backgrounds. He is also motivating other Rajasthanis to follow the same path. He has motivated and provided mentorship and financial assistance to take the best quality education to over a thousand students through his charity mission in Rajasthan in the last five years.

Dhaka began in Sigdi village, where his family eked out a living from rain-dependent agriculture. He read about a success story of a mathematics teacher from his own community who rose to become a professor in America. That story ignited a spark in him.

Having scaled the heights of international finance, Dhaka has taken it upon himself to become a beacon of hope for hundreds of underprivileged students in India.

Recently, Dhaka journeyed thousands of kilometers from London to the Bissau village in Jhunjhunu to participate in a cultural programme for children belonging to disadvantaged backgrounds. During the programme, Dhaka emphasized the role of education, regardless of one’s origins. He shared his personal narrative, highlighting the importance of hard work, and guidance.

Dhaka’s relentless pursuit of making a difference in his homeland is evident through his annual visits to govt schools in Rajasthan. Through cultural competitions and storytelling sessions, he not only imparts valuable lessons but also kindles the flames of ambition in these young hearts. His message of breaking free from the constraints of poverty and limited opportunities resonates deeply, particularly in a landscape where socio-economic barriers often hinder growth.

Reflecting on the educational landscape that shaped his early years, Dhaka identified the void that existed for underprivileged children in Shekhawati region. This realization fuelled his determination to bridge the gap and create avenues for quality education for those who might otherwise be left behind. Leveraging his position in the banking sector, Dhaka established the Rajasthan Charitable Trust UK in 2018, envisioning an innovative approach to supporting education in India.

Dhaka’s financial acumen and his understanding of the tax system in the UK led him to an ingenious solution: redirecting tax money towards education initiatives in India. This approach not only maximized the impact of charitable donations but also fostered a sense of collective responsibility among the Indian diaspora in the UK.

The Rajasthan Charitable Trust UK, under Dhaka’s guidance, has become a beacon of change, facilitating scholarships for meritorious students based on clear parameters. Scholarships ranging from Rs 5,100 to Rs 21,000 are awarded to students based on their academic achievements, creating a tangible incentive for excellence. Beyond academics, the trust also supports budding athletes.

His efforts have borne fruit, as evidenced by the success stories of students who have benefited from his initiatives. His organization has played a pivotal role in enabling students from disadvantaged backgrounds to excel in premier institutions like the IIT and AIIMS. The impact is not limited to academic success; it extends to empowering families, enlightening communities, and fostering a culture of education.

“My journey is a testament to the fact that adversity can be overcome, and dreams can be realized, through education and determination. Every child deserves the chance to soar, and I am committed to ensuring that this opportunity reaches even the remotest corners of our nation,” he said.

