Vijayawada's Nelakuditi Anusha makes strides in soft tennis

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Not only exhibiting exceptional skills, but also embodying the spirit of determination and perseverance, 21-year-old Nelakuditi Anusha has been making strides in the realm of soft tennis.

Hailing from Loyola Garden in Vijayawada, Anusha’s journey began as a tennis player, but destiny had a different plan for her. She transitioned to soft tennis, a decision that proved to be a game-changer, as the sport gained popularity in Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation.

Since then, Anusha has been on an upward trajectory, proving that when passion meets opportunity, greatness is achieved.

Under the guidance of the Soft Tennis Amateur Federation of India, she underwent coaching in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, which played a pivotal role in shaping her skills to showcase her prowess at Sunchang Open International Soft Tennis Tournament in Korea from August 29.

