Home Good News

Vijayawada's Nelakuditi Anusha makes strides in soft tennis

Setting her dreams high, she aspires to clinch the Asian medal, a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence.

Published: 20th August 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Nelakuditi Anusha

Soft tennis player Nelakuditi Anusha (Photo | Nelakuditi Anusha Instagram)

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Not only exhibiting exceptional skills, but also embodying the spirit of determination and perseverance, 21-year-old Nelakuditi Anusha has been making strides in the realm of soft tennis. 

Hailing from Loyola Garden in Vijayawada, Anusha’s journey began as a tennis player, but destiny had a different plan for her. She transitioned to soft tennis, a decision that proved to be a game-changer, as the sport gained popularity in Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation.

Since then, Anusha has been on an upward trajectory, proving that when passion meets opportunity, greatness is achieved.

Under the guidance of the Soft Tennis Amateur Federation of India, she underwent coaching in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, which played a pivotal role in shaping her skills to showcase her prowess at Sunchang Open International Soft Tennis Tournament in Korea from August 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nelakuditi Anusha soft tennis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp