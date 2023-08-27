Bridging the gap in and out of syllabus in Tamil Nadu

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For students at Jeeva Tuition, the evenings after their regular classes at school are hours of conversations instilling curiosity. The bundle of textbooks for students from Classes 3 to 8 are densely packed with incomprehensive words and facts, which overlook the requirements of these children.

Going beyond the conventional method, the founders of the tuition centre teach lessons of fairness and justice early in the children’s lives by focusing on issues like casteism, honour killings, and discrimination.

The centre was established by Priya, Divya Darshini, and Ilandevan in honour of communist freedom fighter P Jeevanandam. Understanding the difficulties of government school students, Priya started tuition at her Mylapore home in 2022.

“Much to the astonishment of the regular school teacher, one of the students passed the examination with flying colours. This incident made me realise the significance of our tuition,” says Priya.

The trio realised the need for an alternative education method during their volunteering stint at Periyar Tuition in Chrompet. Jeeva tuition was set up at Visalatchi Thottam Housing Board, Mylapore, known for big temples and filter coffee. A large chunk of the population comprises the working class, who struggle to make a living. “Our institution is not limited to subjects but stresses the importance of social justice. It’s vital that children get a strong foundation in reading and writing. Individuals should step up when institutions fail,” shares Divya Darshini.

She adds, “Kids in Class 8 are unable to write words. In the long run, it will lead to a breakdown of social justice in education that the state has fought hard to create. The majority of the students in government schools are from oppressed backgrounds. Covid-19 widened the gap between private and government schools. This was the main reason for starting Jeeva.”

Bringing students from the housing area together, the centre injects hope in them and their families. Ilandevan explains, “Seeing kids struggling to read Tamil struck a chord with me. I felt the need to address this gap, and that’s how my journey to impart knowledge began. We aim to inculcate a sense of equality in the kids through our work, especially at a time when incidents like the one in Nanguneri reveal the rift in our society.”

Divya says, “Initially, it was difficult to get the students interested in studying books. We understood the first thing to do wasn’t to build a library but to inculcate reading habits. The weekends are filled with extracurricular activities and reading sessions.”

A student excitedly shares, “I love to browse through all the books in the fair. Next time, I will bring Rs 100 to buy all the books I want!”

With 25 students and four volunteers, the institution has grown over time. They are planning to include a library in the premises and sports activities to increase student engagement. Rather than being another institution that mints money, they aim to make it a model institution that educates and empowers.



(Edited by Ajay UK)

