Rajan banks on Onam to give wings to his wooden parrots

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Dozens of small sculptures line the tables in front of Rajan T S’ workshop in Kummanod, a tiny town on the outskirts of Perumbavoor. The 65-year-old spends most of his day here, chipping at the wood until they become figures of birds and animals.

It is this all-consuming love for crafts that helped Rajan, a former carpenter, put food on the table when he was diagnosed with heart disease 20 years ago. Though the painful memories of that time are now easing, with his children now happily settled, Rajan is reluctant to let go of what once sustained him. The work has now become a habit.

“I was not able to continue my profession, carpentry, when I was diagnosed with heart disease. I received some guidance on making handicrafts. So during therapy, I started making craft items from coconut shells,” Rajan said. Each product goes for Rs 150 to Rs 500.

Rajan is hopeful that this Onam season will see an increase in sales.

“I provide these products to craft shops. When it is a festive season, many people, especially tourists, purchase craft items. Also, I get orders in build during this season,” Rajan said.

Earlier, he used to set up stalls at exhibitions and fests as well but stopped as it was not profitable. “Transporting these items to other places can cause damage to these items. So, I started distributing to shops instead,” he added.

More than talent and skill, what this job really demands is patience. “I spend most of my day time fine-tuning the products that I have prepared. Also, I try making something new. Sometimes it works. We need to invest much time and effort to prepare such items,” Rajan said.

Apart from parrots, hens, monkeys, and snakes that are kept for display, he also has many pens with designs at the end and flutes made of bamboo in his workhouse.

When asked about the raw materials, he said he buys coconut to make the products. “I buy coconut. If only a coconut shell is required, then I collect it from the neighbourhood,” he said.

Rajan’s wife and children are very supportive of his pursuits.

