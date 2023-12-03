A helping hand for women in need

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Last year when Snehamayee Acharya met a mentally-challenged woman at Mangarajpur village in Jagatsinghpur district, the latter was in chains in a cowshed. Her family members found it difficult to manage her as they claimed she was violent. Little did they realise that she was pregnant and needed immediate medical attention, till Acharya intervened.

Acharya was tipped about the woman’s condition by some locals. She rushed her to a hospital and also informed the district authorities concerned about her condition. During medical examination, the woman was found pregnant and police investigation revealed that she had been raped by an elderly person of the village. When the victim delivered the baby, Acharya further helped in shifting her to a shelter home at Cuttack as her family refused to take her in.

This is not the first time, Acharya has come to the rescue to mentally-challenged women of the district. A social worker by choice, she has been helping such women find care either within the confines of their homes or outside. “As a child, I had seen my father late Bansidhar Acharya, former sarpanch of Garei, work for the welfare of people. I wanted to be a social worker but my family responsibilities kept me occupied,” she said.

After her mother-in-law passed away in 2018, Acharya started dedicating more time in following her father’s footsteps. A year later, she established a trust - Vyas Foundation Trust - to help people in need and her priority has been women living with mental illness.

Although she does not help anyone with funds, Acharya knocks the right doors to channel assistance for women in need. “Atrocities on women are common but atrocities on mentally-challenged women are the worst. These are women who are isolated and sometimes disowned by their own people. If we do not help them, then we will not find help anywhere else,” she said.

Acharya brings cases of mentally challenged women facing atrocities or hardship to the notice of local administration and ensures help reaches them. With the help of some local volunteers, she has so far helped facilitate treatment for 12 mentally challenged women in the district. The trust runs with the help of funds (Rs 10,000) provided by her husband Siddheswer Panda, a government school teacher, every month and the money that she generates from advertisements in a magazine ‘Geeta Jyananjan’ that she publishes quarterly.

