An NGO strives to make a difference in tribals’ lives in Andhra

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “Although I cannot fulfil the best they need, I am doing the best I can,” asserted Swati, who works towards making a positive impact in the lives of tribal communities of the Eastern Ghats.Swati Kanta, hailing from Paderu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, has established the RS Swecha Society, a non-governmental organisation committed to supporting the tribal communities living in the interiors of the Eastern Ghats.

Raised amidst the tranquil surroundings of her tribal community, Swati was inspired by her father, a retired tribal welfare officer who dedicated himself to assisting the local tribes. After witnessing the challenges faced by the tribal communities residing in secluded hilltop hamlets, she got motivated to make a difference in their lives. “Our efforts to support the tribals have been going on for a long time, but the true purpose got a clarity when we formally established the RS Swecha Society two years ago. The idea to start the NGO originated from my husband, who suggested it would provide a more organised and impactful avenue for our actions,” explained Swati.

The society has covered over 50 villages in the interiors of the Eastern Ghats and conducted 87 activities so far. Swati highlighted the challenges faced by the tribal communities, where basic necessities like paracetamol require a trek of 4 to 5 km and medical care is a significant challenge. At the same time, education poses difficulties as children need to traverse risky terrain, cross streams, and cover long distances to reach another village for schooling.

Every village has unique requirements, and accordingly, we provide necessities such as ration, school and common medical supplies. Singannakota stands out as a challenging village, necessitating a 5 km trek on steep hilly terrain with no proper pathway, resembling a walk through a dense forest. “The tribals in the village were surprised to see me during our first visit. We revisit the tribal villages based on their needs, and each time they spot my truck, their joy is evident. The tribals not only guide me to other hamlets but also assist in transporting essentials,” she elaborated.

Swati’s husband, Dr Ravindranath Kapu, is a neurosurgeon and a wildlife photographer. Together, they run a hospital in Rajamahendravaram. They fund their service activities with the earnings from the hospital. They consciously refrain from accepting monetary support from others, as their involvement stems from personal interest and a sense of responsibility.In addition to aiding the tribals of the Eastern Ghats, Swati and Ravindranath actively advocate for the conservation of the region.

