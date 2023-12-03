Beyond the lights, Patruni’s drag dance focuses on critical issues in Telangana

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While “Chiranjeeva Sukhibhava” (live long, happily) might not typically be a blessing given to a person living with HIV, Patruni Chidananda Sastry (they/them), a renowned drag queen in Hyderabad, incorporated these unconventional blessings into the steps that flash mobs performed at various locations in the city recently.

All eyes were on them when, wearing a glossy red gown, white hair wig and glamorous makeup, they performed a drag dance to create awareness about HIV and AIDS at the ART Centre of Gandhi Hospital on December 1, World AIDS Day.

Their dance, a kaleidoscope of expression, has not confined itself to the neon glow of nightclubs. It has spilled onto the streets, creating a colourful moving painting that not just entertains but educates. Patruni’s art transcends the ordinary, shedding light on critical issues like the dance of democracy in voting and the haunting shadows of casteism.

The common perception of drag often associates it with cross-dressing, where a drag queen, usually male, performs in a feminine manner. However, Patruni’s approach to drag is distinct. “I view drag as a community-driven expression. It’s not an art confined to silos. We cannot expect recognition for it by solely performing in secluded places and for people who belong to a particular community,” shares Patruni, who has a day job as a software engineer.

On November 30, she had a special performance for the Youngistan Foundation for first-time voters. Instead of just looking flashy, the act celebrated civic duty and the significant power each voter has.

Using the chipli, an instrument typically associated with devotional songs, Patruni sang a song by Lalon Fakir addressing caste discrimination at the University of Hyderabad. Despite not having a lived experience, Patruni, who acknowledges their caste privilege, subtly conveyed the essence of these issues through their performance.

“Drag is like a street or neighbourhood art that can spark change,” they emphasise. By taking it beyond the usual venues, like motivating people in a corporate or hospital setting, it becomes a versatile tool to spread awareness. Patruni plans to delve into projects that explore the intersection of faith and drag, contemplating the idea of devotion within this art form.

Additionally, they aspire to leverage performances for educational purposes, particularly in government schools, focusing on gender sensitisation sessions to enlighten children about diverse expressions of gender.

Patruni emphasises their commitment to presenting a non-sexualised version of drag in public performances, focusing on universal themes.

