Inspiring individual action for a greener future in Telangana

HYDERABAD: "This is our very own Jawahar Nagar,” Nimisha Negi said as the screen behind her displayed mountains of waste in Hyderabad. The gathering listened with rapt attention as she shared facts and figures about how garbage has been choking our cities.

In recent years, the struggle for environmental protection has witnessed a new wave of youth-led movements centred around individual action and sustainable living. It is these key terms that brought Voxela Zero, a vertical of Voxela Space Factory that focuses on sustainable architecture, and Vapra Composting to organise a workshop - “Breath” of Change - in the city on Saturday.

From carrying her own bottle and containers when she steps out to composting at home, it is the small conscious changes that she made in her own life that motivated Negi, associate founder of Voxela Zero, to toy around with the idea of a workshop. “There is a lot of scope in everybody’s actions and everybody can do their small bit. They can make a difference,” she says.

With the workshop, Negi wanted to collaborate with and give a platform to companies that shared her vision. This opened the doors for Vapra Composting, The Bartan Company and Vilva India to come on board.

While Vapra Composting, a start-up founded by Pavani Lolla, makes composting convenient with their home composting kits, The Bartan Company helps customers organise low-waste events, from big fat weddings to small-scale house parties. Vilva India, a small business, recycles waste into stationery.

Negi says, “The idea was to bring the general public on one platform and talk about so many things related to everyday life. Small changes can make a lot of difference.”

