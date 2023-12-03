Iswarya is the erudite light that shines over TN's Kannima Nagar’s Irular youngsters

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A good teacher talks, a better teacher explains, but a great teacher inspires. Here is such a teacher, she has not only changed the lives of students, but also changed the persistent belief of an entire community. In the heart of rural Tamil Nadu, in the small hamlet of Kannima Nagar, located in Kadambathur block, Tiruvallur district, S Iswarya is on a mission. The 40-year-old elementary school teacher strives to bring education to the forefront and uplift the lives of the Irular students in the settlement.

While Ishwarya’s efforts significantly

improved elementary school numbers,

higher secondary education remains

an issue in the hamlet | Express

Nearly 17 years ago, when Ishwarya was posted to the government elementary school in Kannima Nagar, the educational landscape was bleak. There were hardly any students. The school lacked basic infrastructure. “Almost all the parents in the hamlet were daily wage labourers and were unaware about the importance of educating their children. As the parents work from morning to night, it is the children who do all the household chores. For nearly seven to eight years, my daily routine was to visit their houses requesting parents to send their children to the school at least for a few hours. We would even bath and dress the children to take them to school as the parents are busy,” says Iswarya.

Most teaching used to take place under a tree with around 25 students in the class. During the rainy season, it became a daunting task. So, Ishwarya along with the headmaster of the school Anbarasi, rented a room paying from their own salaries. This was the case till a proper school building was constructed in 2008.

Up until 2012, the parents were reluctant to send their kids to the school. “Most parents work in brick kilns or are involved in some agricultural work. The children are married off at an early age. One of the main challenges was that some families often shifted entirely to their relatives’ place in another village or district during the rainy season. It resulted in a three-month hiatus for the students. When they return, we often had to start teaching them from scratch,” she said.

Despite these challenges, Ishwarya’s persistent efforts significantly reduced dropout rates and child marriages in the tribal settlement. While there has been tremendous progress in the elementary learning process, higher secondary education remains a hurdle. The nearest high school is about half a kilometre from the hamlet.

For higher secondary, the students have to go to Kadambathur government higher secondary school. “I make sure that the students are enrolled in the high school and also help them to complete higher secondary classes. However, many of the students do not want to study beyond class 10 despite our encouragement. About three students have completed college degrees apart from a handful who have pursued ITI courses till now,” says Ishwarya.

According to her, some students had to drop out after failing in Class 10 during Covid-19. “They still struggle even for basic necessities like food and shelter. But despite hardships, several success stories do emerge. One of our students scored the first mark in Class 10 in the school. His mother died and his father was very sick due to cancer. He would cook for his father, do all the household chores, and then study with the help of the little money he was getting from others. He has now completed his BA in English Literature from Loyola College.”

“There has been a gradual change and there will be a day when all the students from the hamlet will pursue higher education,” Ishwarya says, her eyes glimmering with confidence.

(Edited by Amal Raj)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: A good teacher talks, a better teacher explains, but a great teacher inspires. Here is such a teacher, she has not only changed the lives of students, but also changed the persistent belief of an entire community. In the heart of rural Tamil Nadu, in the small hamlet of Kannima Nagar, located in Kadambathur block, Tiruvallur district, S Iswarya is on a mission. The 40-year-old elementary school teacher strives to bring education to the forefront and uplift the lives of the Irular students in the settlement. While Ishwarya’s efforts significantly improved elementary school numbers, higher secondary education remains an issue in the hamlet | ExpressNearly 17 years ago, when Ishwarya was posted to the government elementary school in Kannima Nagar, the educational landscape was bleak. There were hardly any students. The school lacked basic infrastructure. “Almost all the parents in the hamlet were daily wage labourers and were unaware about the importance of educating their children. As the parents work from morning to night, it is the children who do all the household chores. For nearly seven to eight years, my daily routine was to visit their houses requesting parents to send their children to the school at least for a few hours. We would even bath and dress the children to take them to school as the parents are busy,” says Iswarya. Most teaching used to take place under a tree with around 25 students in the class. During the rainy season, it became a daunting task. So, Ishwarya along with the headmaster of the school Anbarasi, rented a room paying from their own salaries. This was the case till a proper school building was constructed in 2008.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Up until 2012, the parents were reluctant to send their kids to the school. “Most parents work in brick kilns or are involved in some agricultural work. The children are married off at an early age. One of the main challenges was that some families often shifted entirely to their relatives’ place in another village or district during the rainy season. It resulted in a three-month hiatus for the students. When they return, we often had to start teaching them from scratch,” she said. Despite these challenges, Ishwarya’s persistent efforts significantly reduced dropout rates and child marriages in the tribal settlement. While there has been tremendous progress in the elementary learning process, higher secondary education remains a hurdle. The nearest high school is about half a kilometre from the hamlet. For higher secondary, the students have to go to Kadambathur government higher secondary school. “I make sure that the students are enrolled in the high school and also help them to complete higher secondary classes. However, many of the students do not want to study beyond class 10 despite our encouragement. About three students have completed college degrees apart from a handful who have pursued ITI courses till now,” says Ishwarya. According to her, some students had to drop out after failing in Class 10 during Covid-19. “They still struggle even for basic necessities like food and shelter. But despite hardships, several success stories do emerge. One of our students scored the first mark in Class 10 in the school. His mother died and his father was very sick due to cancer. He would cook for his father, do all the household chores, and then study with the help of the little money he was getting from others. He has now completed his BA in English Literature from Loyola College.” “There has been a gradual change and there will be a day when all the students from the hamlet will pursue higher education,” Ishwarya says, her eyes glimmering with confidence. (Edited by Amal Raj) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp