29-year-old Andhra chemical engineer finds his calling in reviving theatre art

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: In the pursuit of reviving the venerable theatre art, a 29-year-old visionary is labouring to breathe vitality into this ancient form of expression. Hailing from Tenali, Osman Ghani is not just a theatre actor but also a director. His directional debut, ‘Paraayi,’ a drama unravelling the tribulations of people amidst the India-Pakistan partition in 1947, has garnered commendations from a captivated audience.

After completing a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, he discovered his true calling in the performing arts and pursued another master’s degree at Pondicherry Central University.

Despite facing a lack of support from his family, Osman remained resolute in pursuing his dream. “Like any middle-class parents, mine as well aspired for me to secure a stable and high-paying job. However, I refused to compromise my passion and diligently delved into mastering the intricacies of this art.” he asserted.

During his college days, Osman showcased his directorial prowess with plays like Anton Chekhov’s ‘Swan Song’ and AK Ramanujan’s adaptation, ‘If Lanterns Could Talk!’ These productions served as early indicators of his talent as director. Osman emphasised that it encompasses a fusion of various art forms, including music, acting, set design, sound engineering, and more. The unique experience of performing a play in front of a live audience, he added, is unparalleled.

Post-education, Osman joined the B Studio theatre group in Hyderabad, which eventually culminated in the production of Paraayi. Drawing inspiration from stories by renowned Indo-Pakistani Urdu playwright Saadat Manto, the play delves into the aftermath of the partition. Notably, the incorporation of poems and verses by esteemed poets Sahir Ludhianvi and Faiz Ahmed served as a major highlight, resonating well with students and the youth.

Premiering at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad in November 2022, Paraayi, exceeded Osman’s expectations. “I was anxious and never in my wildest dreams expected this play to receive such appreciation and love from the audience,” he said. The overwhelming emotional connection with the audience became an achievement for the entire team.

Buoyed by the positive response, Paraayi graced the stage nine times at various platforms and art festivals. His momentum did not wane, as he extended his influence beyond directing plays. Collaborating with the international creative education academy, Helen O’Grady, he embarked on a mission to provide training to teachers in drama and performing arts.

Eyeing the future, he envisions introducing theatre arts to children and establishing a children’s theatre. He believes theatre enhances life skills in children, providing them with a platform to express themselves. His journey is a testament to unwavering determination, transforming a passion into a flourishing artistic endeavour that transcends boundaries.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUNTUR: In the pursuit of reviving the venerable theatre art, a 29-year-old visionary is labouring to breathe vitality into this ancient form of expression. Hailing from Tenali, Osman Ghani is not just a theatre actor but also a director. His directional debut, ‘Paraayi,’ a drama unravelling the tribulations of people amidst the India-Pakistan partition in 1947, has garnered commendations from a captivated audience. After completing a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, he discovered his true calling in the performing arts and pursued another master’s degree at Pondicherry Central University. Despite facing a lack of support from his family, Osman remained resolute in pursuing his dream. “Like any middle-class parents, mine as well aspired for me to secure a stable and high-paying job. However, I refused to compromise my passion and diligently delved into mastering the intricacies of this art.” he asserted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During his college days, Osman showcased his directorial prowess with plays like Anton Chekhov’s ‘Swan Song’ and AK Ramanujan’s adaptation, ‘If Lanterns Could Talk!’ These productions served as early indicators of his talent as director. Osman emphasised that it encompasses a fusion of various art forms, including music, acting, set design, sound engineering, and more. The unique experience of performing a play in front of a live audience, he added, is unparalleled. Post-education, Osman joined the B Studio theatre group in Hyderabad, which eventually culminated in the production of Paraayi. Drawing inspiration from stories by renowned Indo-Pakistani Urdu playwright Saadat Manto, the play delves into the aftermath of the partition. Notably, the incorporation of poems and verses by esteemed poets Sahir Ludhianvi and Faiz Ahmed served as a major highlight, resonating well with students and the youth. Premiering at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad in November 2022, Paraayi, exceeded Osman’s expectations. “I was anxious and never in my wildest dreams expected this play to receive such appreciation and love from the audience,” he said. The overwhelming emotional connection with the audience became an achievement for the entire team. Buoyed by the positive response, Paraayi graced the stage nine times at various platforms and art festivals. His momentum did not wane, as he extended his influence beyond directing plays. Collaborating with the international creative education academy, Helen O’Grady, he embarked on a mission to provide training to teachers in drama and performing arts. Eyeing the future, he envisions introducing theatre arts to children and establishing a children’s theatre. He believes theatre enhances life skills in children, providing them with a platform to express themselves. His journey is a testament to unwavering determination, transforming a passion into a flourishing artistic endeavour that transcends boundaries. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp