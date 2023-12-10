By Express News Service

Reshma Prasad, a social activist who has been working to uphold dignity of the transgender community, was recently given a shot in the arm when she was nominated as a member of senate at Patna University, becoming the first queer person to hold the position

CHHATTISGARH: Life has never been a bed of roses for Reshma Prasad, but she was on cloud nine on December 6, when Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar nominated her as a member of Senate at Patna University for a period of three years. Reshma became the first transgender person to hold such a prestigious post in the country.

A social worker hailing from Goria Toli in Patna, Reshma has been working for the educational, social and economic betterment of the transgender community through her organisation ‘Dostana Safar’ for the last several years. “It gives you immense pleasure and satisfaction when somebody recognises your work and services for the betterment of any community. But nobody knows how painful your journey has been all these years,” she said.

For Reshma, being a member of Senate at the Patna University, considered as one of the top universities in the country, is really a matter of pride. According to a senior official at Rajbhawan, Reshma’s nomination as senator aims to encourage and promote people of the transgender community in social as well as education sectors.

Persuaded by her consistent efforts, the Central government has established Garima Grih for transgenders in outskirts of Patna, Khagaul near Danapur, which provides shelter to homeless transgenders. A PhD degree holder, Reshma said that she as a senator would ensure that members of the transgender community do not face problems in admissions or face harassment or threat to their safety.

She maintained that she would see what policy changes should be made for the transgender community and how literacy among them could be improved. She also emphasised on creating awareness among members of the community about various issues.

Dostana Safar also organises Pride Parades, raising various issues of the transgender community.

This year, the Pride Parade, attended by several from across the country, demanded a monthly pension as a social security measure. “Pride Parade is organised in several states to celebrate and honour the queer community. The transgenders are both physically and mentally fit. The only problem is that this gender has no social acceptability,” she rued.

Reshma hogged limelight when Dostana Safar opened a restaurant, Satrangi Dostana Restro, in Patna a few months ago. A total of 20 people from the LGBTQAI community have been working in the restaurant in different capacities such as manager, the chef, cleaners and waiters. The restaurant was inaugurated by US consulate-general Melinda Pavek, along with Patna Mayor Sita Shahu, on June 23 this year.

“With transgender people being looked down upon by the society,” said Reshma, “Dostana Safar decided to set up the restaurant, to make transgender people economically self-reliant, so that they could also lead life with dignity.” Reshma, who is also a member of the National Council for Transgender Persons, had raised several questions during a caste-based survey conducted by the Bihar government. According to the survey, there are a little over 40,000 transgender people in Bihar.

Sharing details of welfare schemes for transgenders, Reshma said that various municipal corporations will construct over 1,500 public toilets only for the community members in various districts. The Centrally sponsored project will gradually be implemented in all other states. “The members of transgender community often face objections while using toilets for both — the male and the female,” she confided.

