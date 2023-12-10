A Piece of warmth

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

JAMMU&KASHMIR: Come winter, a group of doctors and medical students from Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar joins hands to launch an initiative, “Apparel for Poor”, to offer warmth to the poor and the deprived in society. Woolen clothes are distributed among the destitute so that they can face the harsh Valley winter, with minimum temperatures dropping to below freezing.

The initiative by the group of medicos, led by Dr Mohammad Salim Khan, Professor and Head of

Department (HOD), Community Medicine at GMC, helps the downtrodden, families in need, during the icy winter.

It is for the sixth successive year that they are carrying out this initiative to provide warm apparels to the poor in the winter, Dr Mohammad Salim Khan said. He said the MBBS students pursuing community medicine at GMC have to visit people for socio-clinic profile as part of their MBBS curriculum. During these visits, these medical students come across the poorest of people, those who cannot afford even a barest of necessities to keep them warm in the winter cold.

To reach out to more and more families in dire need of winter warmth, the medicos seek the aid of ASHA workers in identifying such individuals and families. During the 40-days of harshest winter, Chilai Kalan, setting in around December 21, the longest night of the year, with highest probability of snowfall, minimum temperature remains below freezing point and icy conditions prevail across the Valley.

Dr Salim appeals to people to donate warm clothes, either new or usable, and foot wears for the families who cannot afford either. People have been urged to donate warm clothes in the Department of SPM (Community Medicine) at GMC, Srinagar.

Dr Salim says they are receiving a very positive response from the people. “People from different walks of life visit our department to drop off the warm clothes. We then sort the clothing and the footwear according to their size,” he said. “People are contributing generously. Not only are they contributing used warm clothes in good condition, but are even donating new clothing and footwear; an act of kindness towards those less fortunate than them,” Dr Salim said.

The apparels donated include pherans (long woolen cloaks), sweaters, jackets, trousers, warm shirts, thermal vests, women’s apparels, among others. “After sorting the items of clothing under different categories, we package them before distributing the apparel to the needy families, bringing the help to their doorsteps. Those in need of warm clothes don’t need to visit us. Instead we take the aid to them. We visit their homes, wherever they may reside, to bring the woolen apparels to them,” the doctor said.

Through this “Apparel for Poor” initiative, the medicos are providing aid to over 100 families, who are in dire need of this assistance every year. “We are doing this as part of our responsibility towards society. With overwhelming support from the locals, we help poor people survive the rough weather,” Dr Salim says.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAMMU&KASHMIR: Come winter, a group of doctors and medical students from Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar joins hands to launch an initiative, “Apparel for Poor”, to offer warmth to the poor and the deprived in society. Woolen clothes are distributed among the destitute so that they can face the harsh Valley winter, with minimum temperatures dropping to below freezing. The initiative by the group of medicos, led by Dr Mohammad Salim Khan, Professor and Head of Department (HOD), Community Medicine at GMC, helps the downtrodden, families in need, during the icy winter. It is for the sixth successive year that they are carrying out this initiative to provide warm apparels to the poor in the winter, Dr Mohammad Salim Khan said. He said the MBBS students pursuing community medicine at GMC have to visit people for socio-clinic profile as part of their MBBS curriculum. During these visits, these medical students come across the poorest of people, those who cannot afford even a barest of necessities to keep them warm in the winter cold.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To reach out to more and more families in dire need of winter warmth, the medicos seek the aid of ASHA workers in identifying such individuals and families. During the 40-days of harshest winter, Chilai Kalan, setting in around December 21, the longest night of the year, with highest probability of snowfall, minimum temperature remains below freezing point and icy conditions prevail across the Valley. Dr Salim appeals to people to donate warm clothes, either new or usable, and foot wears for the families who cannot afford either. People have been urged to donate warm clothes in the Department of SPM (Community Medicine) at GMC, Srinagar. Dr Salim says they are receiving a very positive response from the people. “People from different walks of life visit our department to drop off the warm clothes. We then sort the clothing and the footwear according to their size,” he said. “People are contributing generously. Not only are they contributing used warm clothes in good condition, but are even donating new clothing and footwear; an act of kindness towards those less fortunate than them,” Dr Salim said. The apparels donated include pherans (long woolen cloaks), sweaters, jackets, trousers, warm shirts, thermal vests, women’s apparels, among others. “After sorting the items of clothing under different categories, we package them before distributing the apparel to the needy families, bringing the help to their doorsteps. Those in need of warm clothes don’t need to visit us. Instead we take the aid to them. We visit their homes, wherever they may reside, to bring the woolen apparels to them,” the doctor said. Through this “Apparel for Poor” initiative, the medicos are providing aid to over 100 families, who are in dire need of this assistance every year. “We are doing this as part of our responsibility towards society. With overwhelming support from the locals, we help poor people survive the rough weather,” Dr Salim says. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp