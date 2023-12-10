A teacher's triumph: Emissary of hope & belief

Rajesh Asnani By

RAJASTHAN: In the heart of Jaipur, amidst the hustle and bustle of streets in Mahesh Nagar, an unassuming figure, Vimala Kumawat (67), has scripted an extraordinary narrative of transformation and hope. Vimala’s outward appearance belies the monumental impact she has had on the lives of hundreds of underprivileged children through the establishment of Seva Bharti Bal Vidyalaya, affectionately known as the ‘poor children’s school’.

Her journey, which commenced two decades ago, is a tale of passion, resilience, and unwavering commitment to change. Back in 2003, inspired by RSS pracharak Dhanprakash Rawat, she embarked on a mission to bring education to destitute children in her community.

At the outset, Vimala herself was not highly educated, but her lack of formal education was more than compensated by an indomitable spirit and a profound desire for societal change. The initial hurdles were significant, with families in nearby slums hesitating to send their children to her school. Vimala, however, stood undeterred. She passionately persuaded skeptical parents, convincing them that education could be the gateway to a brighter future for their children.

The first students she taught were not merely impoverished; they were surviving in abject conditions, “catching pigeons for sustenance” and living in a crematorium. Vimala’s commitment extended beyond textbooks. She not only taught these children how to read and write but also instilled in them basic hygiene practices, providing a holistic approach to their development.

The school became a sanctuary for 35 destitute children offering not just education but also food, clothing, and shelter. In Vimala’s words, “These children used to earn the living of the family by killing pigeons and selling them for Rs 5. They used to live in the crematorium and eat balls of flour baked on the funeral pyre.” What makes Vimala’s mission even more remarkable is that it operates without government assistance. The school relies on donations from individuals and philanthropists who share Vimala’s vision of providing a better future for these children.

Managing the school’s day-to-day affairs herself, Vimala ensures that the 14 teachers employed receive their salaries, and the 350 children from poor families from the adjoining areas who come there have a conducive environment for learning.

The evolution of the school is a testament to Vimala’s enduring spirit. From the early days of makeshift classrooms in community centers and open spaces, the school now boasts of a permanent building, offering a stable and secure environment for the children.

Despite the modest conditions, the classrooms buzz with the eagerness of young minds eager to learn. The school’s impact extends beyond conventional education. Evening sessions introduce music education, featuring instruments like guitar, harmonium, and tabla. Vimala envisions not just academic development but the holistic growth of these children. Their journey is fueled by the dedication of teachers and the generosity of donors who contribute to the school’s sustenance.

Over the last two decades, more than 1200 children have passed through the portals of the ‘poor children’s school’. The success stories are abundant, with graduates now working in various professions. Every child harbors a unique story, many plucked from the streets and given a chance at a better life.

One such success story is Radha, who joined Vimala’s school at the age of five. Hailing from a poverty-stricken family, Radha not only completed her education but went on to become a stenographer in the district collectorate. Now 21-year-old, Radha dedicates her time to furthering the cause, passionately advocating for the education of other destitute children.

“Without Dadi’s support, I couldn’t have become what I am today. She is more than a mother for all of us here. She has her own family and children and grandchildren but stays with us just because she wants to take best care of us,” says Radha. When Vimla started her mission in 2003 she was just 10th passed but being a teacher to hundreds of students, she felt that she should also complete her education which she could not. Last year, she completed second year of her graduation in Hindi.

Vimala’s journey is characterized by an unwavering faith in God. She believes that every obstacle she faced was met with divine intervention, reinforcing her conviction that she is a mere instrument of change. Grateful for the transformation she has facilitated in the lives of these children, Vimala remains steadfast in her commitment to providing hope, education, and a brighter future to those who had little reason to believe in it. In the realm of the ‘poor children’s school’, Vimala Devi isn’t just an educator; she is a beacon of hope, resilience, and belief that one person can indeed make a monumental difference in the lives of many.

The school stands not just as an educational institution but as a testament to the transformative power of passion, perseverance, and the unwavering spirit of a woman who dared to dream of a better future for the children society had forgotten.

