Hyd cyclists take on India from Kargil to Kanniyakumari

HYDERABAD: Kargil se Kanniyakumari tak kar dikhayenge” is the slogan of a 13-member Hyderabadi-based cyclist group, whose members are on a 3,800 km expedition across the country. Their mission is simple — promote the benefits of cycling. But their journey is as difficult as it gets.

Setting off on November 21 from the Kargil War Memorial amidst a bone-chilling –100C – the team commenced its journey to Srinagar. From there, their path led them through Ramban, Pathankot and Delhi. They passed through Hyderabad, before reaching Bengaluru on Saturday evening.

This isn’t the Hyderabad Cyclist Group’s inaugural feat; prior to this they undertook similar challenges in 2021 and 2022. However, this time, they embarked on the K2K challenge to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, aiming to be the first group of over 10 members cycling on this route.

The team comprises passionate cyclists from diverse professional realms — a businessmen, an advocate, a software engineer and a couple of teenagers who have taken up the challenge. The youngest members, 17-year-old Vennela Banoth and Kavish Nakkana, ride alongside the group’s oldest member, 61-year-old Dr M Nagaraj, a doctor.

“HCG envisions two goals: encouraging cycling for all and transforming Hyderabad into India’s cycling capital,” shares Ravinder Nandanoori, the founder of the group. Commencing in 2017 with just 5–6 members with a passion for cycling, now the group hosts over 3,000 enthusiasts in Hyderabad.

But not everyone can participate in these extensive challenges. Since the K2K challenge is arduous, the team conducts a selection test, which is almost a replica of the expedition. Those who qualify in the test will be given a chance to be a part of the journey.

As is expected, the travel from the top of the country to its tip comes with external challenges like changing weather conditions and terrains.“We have a three-month preparatory training for all the qualified cyclists. We cycle for nearly 200 km per day and train at the Gymkhana,” Nandanoori said.

Additionally, six days prior to the challenge, the team reached Dras, the second coldest place on Earth, to acclimatise themselves with the weather conditions. Nandanoori says that they are also the first team to cross Zoji La Pass, located at a high altitude.

So far, the team has travelled for 19 days and its members are expected to reach Kanniyakumari by December 13.Within their ranks, two women cyclists — 17-year-old Vennela and 42-year-old homemaker Rekha Solanki — stand strong.

Offering encouragement, Rekha asserts, “A woman often lives for the happiness of her family. But try living your life for yourself, try travelling from Kargil to Kanniyakumari. You will enjoy it.”

