Karimnagar man’s weekly mission to feed the needy

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Miryalkar Balakannaiah, fondly known as MB Kannaiah, is not just a mutton shop owner, but a beacon of inspiration drawn from the philanthropic deeds of Indian actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood. In the heart of Karimnagar, Kannaiah’s service activities for the underprivileged commenced on Independence Day, a noble tradition sustained every Tuesday with free food distribution to the needy.

Being a huge fan of Sonu Sood, Kannaiah followed his hero’s lead during the lockdown, helping the poor, migrant workers, and now cancer patients. He says, “I admire Sonu Sood’s work and use some of my business earnings to help others.”

Every Tuesday, Adarsha Nagar bears witness to the acts of compassion, embodying Kannaiah’s commitment to a service-oriented life.His friend, Mohammed, says Kannaiah believes in serving others. During the lockdown, he also gave groceries to the poor.

Dreaming big and being hopeful, Kannaiah yearns for Sonu Sood to visit Karimnagar, believing it would infuse him with more vigour to serve even more people.Expressing his aspiration to feed every soul, he hopes for governmental support to expand his services.

Kannaiah also supports cancer patients, an initiative which was also championed by former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.Emphasising on the point that cancer cases have been increasing and the treatment for which also costs a bomb, Kannaiah joins hands with Yuvraj by allocating a portion of his profits to assist patients going through this deadly disease.

