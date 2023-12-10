Meet the TN man on a mission to protect an endangered rat species

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Brawin Kumar vividly remembers the day in Nanguneri eight years ago when a rat with bushy thorns was waiting for him to break the wall of science built around myths and lies.

Imagine a bare-bellied animal with a rat-like figure curling up into a ball right in front of your eyes. It is not another scene from an animated Hollywood flick. It is a self-defence mechanism to protect themselves when danger lurks around you.

Not many would care for these unique creatures on earth, but for Brawin Kumar, a nature enthusiast in his early thirties hailing from Kanniyakumari, it was an entirely different encounter. It paved the way towards what became his true calling in life — conservation of the infamous, yet salient Madras Hedgehogs.

It happened eight years back. While interacting with the villagers of Nanguneri in Tirunelveli, Kumar came to know about a species, which local residents termed ‘Mul Eli’, a rat with thorns all over its body. Intrigued by the description, Kumar decided to unearth information about the mystery animal, which was often hunted down by the villagers for food and medicinal purposes. There began a mission on ‘Mul Eli’, an endangered rat species in Tamil Nadu, familiarly known as the Madras Hedgehog (Paraechinus nudiventris).

As per Kumar’s research findings, the habitats of the Madras Hedgehog have dwindled immensely over the years. Despite being a friend of the farmers and enriching biodiversity by feeding on insects harming crops, these tiny mammals widely face hunting threats since people believe that they possess medicinal benefits. Moreover, its skin is used for ornamental decorations in houses.

The desire to save the species did not abruptly find a place in Kumar’s mind. From childhood till college, he has had a passion for the conservation of nature and its creations. “During my school days, I used to write essays, poems and give speeches about protecting nature. Even while pursuing engineering, I was actively involved in conducting workshops on conservation of endangered animals. Little did I know then that it would turn out to be my life’s calling in future,” recollects Kumar, whose passion has taken him to unexpected places.

Armed with a doctorate from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, Kumar has published papers in globally reputed journals and is a regular speaker at international universities. Yet, being a person with strong views against restricting research to mere laboratories and air-conditioned rooms, Kumar’s heart finds solace in working and connecting with people directly.

According to him, a disconnect exists between science and the public. In a bid to bridge this gap, he took up a mission to spread science among the commoners. “We cannot talk hard science and data to people. We need to make them understand in their own ways,” opines Kumar, who is currently busy utilising plays and puppetries as a means to create awareness about hedgehogs in the tribal schools and hamlets of Tamil Nadu.

Infusing science with literature, Brawin Kumar has also written a Tamil comic book titled ‘Mullikattu Idhigasam’, entailing the significance of hedgehogs. The book is another of his endeavours, particularly intended to spread knowledge among students.

Over the years, Kumar also got a partner in his life-cum-mission as Deepika, an engineering graduate, joined hands with the researcher. At present, the couple, who are based in Salem, create awareness about pangolins and hedgehogs by travelling across the state, both alone and together.

“We have prepared a special syllabus for our programmes, wherein students can be taught through whatever ignites their interests. We also measure our progress and document them,” says Deepika.

Adding to their support system is a family of four from Kanniyakumari, who aids the couple in conducting puppetry shows. While Kumar and Deepika prepare the show scripts, the family will get the puppets readied in no time.

So far, they have successfully run more than a dozen shows on hedgehogs across the state. What drives this far-sighted team ahead is a pleasant hope that they, in their own ways, can help the Madras Hedgehogs survive the sorrow of extinction.

Steering ahead in the scrubby jungles, the couple has paved a path for themselves amid the rat race. Upbeat with the new fortress that he and his wife built, Brewin looked at the Mul Eli that disappeared into the thickets, wearing a smile on his face.

(Edited by Arya AJ)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Brawin Kumar vividly remembers the day in Nanguneri eight years ago when a rat with bushy thorns was waiting for him to break the wall of science built around myths and lies. Imagine a bare-bellied animal with a rat-like figure curling up into a ball right in front of your eyes. It is not another scene from an animated Hollywood flick. It is a self-defence mechanism to protect themselves when danger lurks around you. Not many would care for these unique creatures on earth, but for Brawin Kumar, a nature enthusiast in his early thirties hailing from Kanniyakumari, it was an entirely different encounter. It paved the way towards what became his true calling in life — conservation of the infamous, yet salient Madras Hedgehogs.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It happened eight years back. While interacting with the villagers of Nanguneri in Tirunelveli, Kumar came to know about a species, which local residents termed ‘Mul Eli’, a rat with thorns all over its body. Intrigued by the description, Kumar decided to unearth information about the mystery animal, which was often hunted down by the villagers for food and medicinal purposes. There began a mission on ‘Mul Eli’, an endangered rat species in Tamil Nadu, familiarly known as the Madras Hedgehog (Paraechinus nudiventris). As per Kumar’s research findings, the habitats of the Madras Hedgehog have dwindled immensely over the years. Despite being a friend of the farmers and enriching biodiversity by feeding on insects harming crops, these tiny mammals widely face hunting threats since people believe that they possess medicinal benefits. Moreover, its skin is used for ornamental decorations in houses. The desire to save the species did not abruptly find a place in Kumar’s mind. From childhood till college, he has had a passion for the conservation of nature and its creations. “During my school days, I used to write essays, poems and give speeches about protecting nature. Even while pursuing engineering, I was actively involved in conducting workshops on conservation of endangered animals. Little did I know then that it would turn out to be my life’s calling in future,” recollects Kumar, whose passion has taken him to unexpected places. Armed with a doctorate from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, Kumar has published papers in globally reputed journals and is a regular speaker at international universities. Yet, being a person with strong views against restricting research to mere laboratories and air-conditioned rooms, Kumar’s heart finds solace in working and connecting with people directly. According to him, a disconnect exists between science and the public. In a bid to bridge this gap, he took up a mission to spread science among the commoners. “We cannot talk hard science and data to people. We need to make them understand in their own ways,” opines Kumar, who is currently busy utilising plays and puppetries as a means to create awareness about hedgehogs in the tribal schools and hamlets of Tamil Nadu. Infusing science with literature, Brawin Kumar has also written a Tamil comic book titled ‘Mullikattu Idhigasam’, entailing the significance of hedgehogs. The book is another of his endeavours, particularly intended to spread knowledge among students. Over the years, Kumar also got a partner in his life-cum-mission as Deepika, an engineering graduate, joined hands with the researcher. At present, the couple, who are based in Salem, create awareness about pangolins and hedgehogs by travelling across the state, both alone and together. “We have prepared a special syllabus for our programmes, wherein students can be taught through whatever ignites their interests. We also measure our progress and document them,” says Deepika. Adding to their support system is a family of four from Kanniyakumari, who aids the couple in conducting puppetry shows. While Kumar and Deepika prepare the show scripts, the family will get the puppets readied in no time. So far, they have successfully run more than a dozen shows on hedgehogs across the state. What drives this far-sighted team ahead is a pleasant hope that they, in their own ways, can help the Madras Hedgehogs survive the sorrow of extinction. Steering ahead in the scrubby jungles, the couple has paved a path for themselves amid the rat race. Upbeat with the new fortress that he and his wife built, Brewin looked at the Mul Eli that disappeared into the thickets, wearing a smile on his face. (Edited by Arya AJ) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp