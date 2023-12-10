Pudukkottai: For Muthus, free coaching is a family legacy

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

TIRUCHY: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

– Nelson Mandela.

You have the talent and ambition but you are likely to miss out on opportunities to secure admission to the course or college of your choice if you are short of money. Jobs too will elude if you can’t train for the challenging public examinations that may land you a plum government job. Many bright students from underprivileged families are at a disadvantage when they compete for admissions and placements with peers from better-off families.

What can make a difference to such students is community support at the grassroot level. This is what Dr K Muthu Academy Charitable Trust, established in 2019 with a mission to provide educational services to underprivileged individuals, is doing in Pudukkottai.

The trust runs a 100% free training institute dedicated to preparing students belonging to the socially and economically weaker section for competitive exams, including those held by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

The academy has numerous success stories, with a substantial number of students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds securing employment in state government posts every year. In 2023, the trust’s relentless efforts bore fruit once again, as 28 students successfully cleared their respective exams and bagged jobs in the state government.

Dr K Muthu Academy Charitable Trust stands out for financial transparency and integrity. Unlike many charitable organisations, this trust does not accept donations from any external sources and does not maintain a separate bank account for its activities. The resources are directed solely towards the betterment of the beneficiaries. Ilamurugu Muthu, founder and president of the charity, is a software engineer based in Bengaluru. His mission is deeply rooted in a rich legacy of social activism and education. His father Dr K Muthu, a revered teacher and a well-known social activist in the region, played a pivotal role in shaping his values.

Dr Muthu dedicated more than five decades of his life to the cause of uplifting the impoverished members of society. His tireless efforts and commitment to the betterment of the underprivileged have left an indelible mark on the community, most notably, on his son. Following Muthu’s sudden demise, Ilamurugu made a conscious decision to carry forward his father’s legacy in a unique way.

He recognises that education and a robust economy are two critical pillars that can elevate Indian society to new heights. Ilamurugu is making a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals by combining his expertise in software engineering with his commitment to social betterment.

Ilamurugu has emerged as a beacon of hope for poor students who cannot afford the costs associated with training for competitive exams. Despite possessing a strong educational foundation and commendable academic performance, these students face hurdles on their path to success as often they cannot realise their full potential. This struggle is particularly pronounced among those hailing from rural backgrounds.

The charity provides them with a platform for comprehensive exam preparation. His dedication to levelling the playing field for the weaker sections of society is driven by a profound belief in the transformative power of government jobs.

Ilamurugu firmly believes that when economically disadvantaged youth secure government positions, it not only improves their own lives but also paves the way for a brighter future for their families and subsequent generations.

This vision is rooted in the understanding that access to stable government employment not only enhances an individual’s socioeconomic status but also empowers them to provide their children with quality education and improved opportunities. It is this ripple effect that Ilamurugu Muthu seeks to initiate — a cycle of progress, education, and social transformation that propels India towards a brighter and more equitable future.

By allowing these young minds to break free from financial constraints and excel in their chosen careers, he is contributing to a more inclusive and prosperous India, where talent and hard work are the foremost determinants of success. His work exemplifies the idea that individual initiatives can play a pivotal role in bringing about positive social change.

His efforts show that individuals can make a significant difference in their communities and society at large by leveraging their skills and resources for the greater good. Ilamurugu’s story serves as an inspiring example of how personal conviction and a strong sense of social responsibility can drive meaningful change.

