Surgeon by profession, farmer at heart

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Extending social services to the public and fulfilling his passion, striving in the fields, Dr GB Bidinhal, a 68-year-old surgeon from Gadag stands the odds of his age and continues to work on his farm to date. He hails from Musthikoppa near Mundargi town of Gadag district.

Completing his MBBS and MS from KIMS Hubballi, he has the reputation of being one of the finest doctors in Gadag and surrounding areas. Today, he runs his hospital, ‘Renuka’ on KC Rani Road, where he treats 25-30 patients a day. He charges nothing from the poor he treats and his warmth has attracted the young and old towards his care. His patients say that he treats them with a smile on his face, boosting their morale to get well soon. “His hands have magic in them, which is why we have been healed of our diseases,” said one patient. Besides, he considers his patients as his own and treats them like a brother, being there for them and taking their illnesses as his own.

He also works as a social worker who has helped differently abled children buy different equipment for their needs and education. On the other hand, he exercises regularly and runs for an hour at the Gadag outdoor stadium. His commitment to staying fit and healthy has helped him come first in the walkathon, 100-metre relay and 10 km marathon at the Andhra Pradesh Olympics. His fame brought laurels to Karnataka and Gadag, motivating many, young and old, to be active while pursuing their passion. On his return, he received a warm welcome from the people of the district. Gadag Chamber of Commerce and Industries awarded him the Kreeda Shree on November 30.

Young at heart

Alternatively, he is also keen on farming and planting crops. Despite a hectic schedule, he visits his farm after his daytime job as a surgeon. He has sketched a schedule for himself, amidst his packed lifestyle as a surgeon, to work in his field and fulfil his passions. Being born to farmer parents Bharamappa and Bharamavva, Bidinhal who has completed his MS, did not forget his farming roots even after he started professing as a surgeon.

Owing to his roots and his intense interest in farming, he is well aware of crops and the current market price. From knowing all about crop prices at the APMC market to making suggestions to farmers about best prices and places to sell at, Bidinhal possesses deep knowledge about crops. For instance, he advised farmers who had grown chilli last year, when they suffered losses, to sell the same at the Byadgi market for better prices.

Kalamanji Venkatagiriyappa Srinivas, a hotelier from Gadag said, “I have known Bidinhal for the last three decades. He is a very down-to-earth individual who has helped poor students in their education and has lent amply to the needy. Whenever I am sick, I approach him and blindly believe the medicines he suggests. It’s not the medicines but the magic in his hands that has cured me so far. I am sure the entire taluk of Gadag and surrounding villages would agree with me.”

Further, retired professor Sharanabasava Venkatapur from Gadag stated he has not seen a more dynamic surgeon who is 68 and still works in farms. “He is young at heart when he works on the fields. His enthusiasm has inspired many doctors in Gadag to maintain their health and exercise regularly. We congratulate him for the four gold medals he achieved.”

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Bidinhal stated that he is a farmer at heart but chose to work as a doctor. “Working on the fields gives a sense of self-satisfaction. I have grown chilli peppers, onions and cotton on my farm. Though I am a surgeon, farming is a part of my life and I cannot abandon the profession of my parents. I know places where I can sell my crops for the best prices. I thank my patients for their love and support. I appreciate their praises but I have only performed my duty as a doctor,” he added.

