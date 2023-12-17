Taking the trans struggle beyond Pondy’s shores

Bagalavan Perier B By

PUDUCHERRY: “Living among people in a country where even dogs are counted in census but not transpersons; that is scary,” says Shreegauri Sawant, a trans activist, in ‘Taali’, a comment that grasps at dignity for transpersons in India, affording a glimpse into just how dehumanising it is, the way dominant culture treats queer people. It is much more chilling that, Sawant, in a show based on her life, is played by a cisgender woman, actor Sushmita Sen.

While Pune-based Sawant’s efforts culminated in a grand victory with the apex court’s landmark judgement in 2014, another transwoman from Puducherry and her brainchild, the Sahodaran Community Oriented Health Development (SCOHD) Society, continue to fight against the society-wide ignorance regarding gender.

K Sheethal, the president of SCOHD, had sowed the seeds for the organisation in 1998. TNIE’s visit to their office terrace in Murungapakkam on a misty Saturday evening proved to be quite transformative. The 48-year-old transwoman engaged with over 100 other transpersons, discussing not only their daily struggles but also potential avenues to secure a more stable life, including obtaining voter IDs, Aadhaar and loans through various self-help groups.

Many people were willing to raise their voices for the welfare of women during the mid-90s, but transpersons were not so lucky. Left out even by popular liberal rhetoric, Sheethal set out to secure equal rights and opportunities for transpersons. With the help of like-minded people, she surveyed in 2003, to gauge properly and have a grasp on the material issues faced by her community. Two years later, SCOHD was formal registered and the organisation began its journey.

At present, with more than 1,300 members, SCOHD manages its finances through 18 self-help groups and aids its members in pursuing education and realising their aspirations. Rithika, a PG scholar at Annamalai University, says, “I consider Sheethal to be my role model and I am immensely grateful for the support SCOHD has offered in my educational journey.”

Another transwoman, M Tharika, who is pursuing a nursing degree free of cost, says, “We had also met with Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and former Chief Minister Narayanasamy seeking job opportunities. We hope that some of us will become nurses soon.”

What began as a tiny group of transpersons soon expanded beyond Puducherry’s borders and spread across Cuddalore and Karaikal, creating gender awareness through community activities and outreach programmes. “We have been able to successfully collaborate with national and international funding agencies to contribute to the fight against HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu,” says Sheethal. So far, she has participated in numerous conferences on trans issues and AIDS awareness in India and other countries including Brazil, Nepal, Thailand, Australia and Sri Lanka.

Eventually, SCOHD’s extensive field work became widely recognised and the organisation was bestowed with the ‘Best Performed Organisation Award’ in 2010 and 2019. SCOHD also pioneered the first ‘Transgender Film Festival’ in 2014. Furthermore, their unrelenting efforts has lead to the observance of ‘Transgender Day’ by the Department of Social Welfare in Puducherry.

With much appreciation coming its way, SCOHD soon shifted its focus to a variety of social activities including coastal clean-up initiatives. Under the banner of Agni Siragugal Transgender Federation, members of SCOHD ventured into manufacturing and distributing sanitisers, phenyl and various oils. Moreover, the organisation has also set up transperson-friendly toilets at the Puducherry bus depot, with the financial assistance of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).

Though the government has implemented several welfare schemes for the trans community in Puducherry, so many more of social life’s simplest pleasures still lie beyond reach for them, including the promise of dignity. “Despite efforts, exclusive provisions for transpersons remain insufficient or out of reach. This predicament needs to change as we too deserve equal rights and opportunities in life. A dedicated board should be established for trans welfare so that our concerns and needs are addressed in a prompt manner,” emphasises Sheethal, who is currently working towards securing reservations for transpersons in education and employment. Her story, along with the numerous inspiring tales of other SCOHD members, undeniably stands as a testament to the resilience of trans communities and the sheer power of organisation.

K Sheethal’s Sahodaran Community Oriented Health Development Society, active since the 90s with strong roots in Puducherry, has managed to take the matter of local transpersons’ welfare to an international stage

