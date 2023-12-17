Home Good News

Telangana: Nirmal’s integrated farming oasis blooms on one acre

This integrated farming is a living testament to marginal farmers, showcasing to them how they can generate revenue with minimal investments within a single acre of land.

Published: 17th December 2023

Nirmal’s integrated farming oasis blooms on one acre

The Nirmal Mandal Samikya nurtures country chicks using organic feed; (below) A woman seen watering the field of vegetables

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Nirmal Mandal Samikya, along with the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) team, embarked on an innovative journey to enlighten farmers in Nirmal district about integrated farming and demonstrating how one acre of land can yield substantial income with minimal investment. The team’s relentless efforts all day, and even on holidays, has sprouted fruitful returns.

In Kondapur village, they leased an acre of land to cultivate diverse crops, a fish pond nurturing high-demand varieties like Koramen, and nurtured country chicks using organic feed sourced from leaves. Besides this, leafy vegetables flourished in the remaining space.

Visitors flocked to witness this unique initiative, purchasing country chicks, and were captivated by organic farming of vegetables and the thriving fish pond. The members of the Nirmal Mandal Samikya worked tirelessly in the fields, serving as beacons of inspiration for fellow farmers, encouraging them to rethink their crop patterns.This integrated farming is a living testament to marginal farmers, showcasing to them how they can generate revenue with minimal investments within a single acre of land.

Kothapelli Rajayalaxmi, district rural development officer, appreciated the relentless efforts of the team, including collector Ashish Sangwan and the staff who dedicated their day and night to cultivate success. Notably, the waste water from the fish pond found purpose in nourishing the leafy vegetable growth, contributing to an abundant harvest during the rainy season.

In a remarkable feat, the DRDA officials also achieved a Guinness World Record by digging over 5,000 water harvesting pits in a single day. Additionally, their efforts extended to Poniki Vanam plantation and Mahua oil production by tribal SHGs, adding yet another dimension to their initiatives.

