A placid pause

GUJARAT: Born in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district, 48-year-old Varshaben Chetanbhai Joshi is much more than just a teacher at Government School No. 55 — she’s a beacon of hope for many in the throes of mental ailments. Life had not been easy upon her. Struggling with thyroid-related issues and weighed down by the demands of her job and personal life, she knew stress all too well. But it was her struggle that sparked in her an idea.

In 2012, upon realising that she was not alone in this battle, the courageous educator founded a meditation sanctuary, an oasis of calm that doesn’t charge a penny and yet is rich in changing lives. With over 10,000 people finding respite from their worries and getting strength to face their struggles even overcoming deep-rooted mental ailments, Varsha’s vision has ignited a newfound joy and health in many.

Her life, once shadowed by hardships, now shines brightly as the North Star, guiding the weary to peace.

Reflecting on her journey, Varsha shares, “2012 was a turning point, filled with fresh starts and hope. I don’t recall the exact date, but during that time, I stepped into an ‘old age home’ and stumbled upon the concept of meditation. After my day of teaching at school, I started to meditate, drawn by its promise of peace and a solution for my troubles. Embracing meditation wasn’t easy at first, but my commitment to learning led me to participate in a ‘Samarpan Dhyana Shibir’, organized by a local ashram. And I stuck with it. Gradually, I began to feel a transformation in both body and mind.”

Residing in Jamnagar’s Patel Colony, Varsha Joshi teaches kids at Government Primary School No. 55. A devoted elementary teacher, Varsha makes it a point to stay connected with her students’ parents even after school hours. She shared with them the powerful effects of meditation, speaking from her heart.

Touched by her sincerity, the parents began to join Varsha in her tranquil meditation sessions. In her warm and inviting home, Varsha has curated a peaceful corner for these gatherings, offering it as a sanctuary for all, without ever asking for payment.

Her guidance extends beyond meditation; she passionately imparts wisdom on the value of nurturing children and prioritizing education in their lives. Those who have meditated beside Varsha sincerely expressed the profound change they’ve felt in their being—in terms of both physical and mental health. They go on to speak volumes about the immense mental benefits they have experienced, a testament to their mentor’s inspiring impact.

Rupa, her neighbour, swears by the transformative power of meditation. Her husband and children too have taken to the practice. Rupa says her family life has improved tremendously ever since they started practising meditation. Her children are no longer glued to their phones are away from social media. Rupa herself got a huge boost in confidence. She’s no longer just a homemaker but the boss of her very own organic spice enterprise.

Naina Pandya, who attended Varsha’s meditation session, had a recurring problem of headaches, without improvement despite consulting numerous doctors. On learning about Varsha, she began meditating with her which helped her tremendously. “Today my headache has gone; so has the insomnia. It will not be wrong to say that meditation has given me a new lease of life.”

Varsha is inspiring the community, leading meditation classes twice a day, at daybreak and dusk. Embracing its profound impact, she has introduced a five-minute meditation to uplift young minds in her school. The kids, now fervent advocates for this peaceful pause, have witnessed a remarkable surge in their academic performance.

Varsha says “Since its inception in 2012, more than 10,000 people have benefited from this meditation center. In today’s mundane world, where stress management costs thousands, I’ve sworn to enhance people’s mental health. Because a person’s mental health has a significant impact on his physical lives, if a person stays healthy mentally, he can overcome any adversity.”

