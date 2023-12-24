DRDA in Telangana unveils ‘Shudhi Chedham’ initiative to battle mosquito menace

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: In the ongoing quest to combat the persistent challenge posed by mosquitos, inventive minds and visionary initiatives are emerging as beacons of hope. From innovative planting projects to technological advancements, a diverse array of initiatives are paving the way towards a mosquito-resistant future.

Towards that end, the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in Nirmal district has unveiled a visionary project titled “Shudhi Cheddham”, which aims to purify water and combat mosquito menace by strategically planting Canna Lily or Indian Lily plants within drain-end-soak pits, marking a remarkable shift towards sustainable sanitation and environmental health.

Kothapally Vijayalaxmi, the Project Officer of the District Rural Development Agency, highlighted the inspiration drawn from a successful experiment conducted last year with diverse plant varieties in community soak pits at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

Following meticulous research and preparation, the project commenced this month, beginning with the procurement of seeds and nurturing them in local nurseries.

Ramnaik Thanda Boys Tribal Residential School spearheaded the initiative by planting these specialised plants in Kubeer Manda, Jhari B village, and various other mandals across the district. These plants find their home in drain-end soak pits, requiring zero maintenance once planted, as the village workers ensure necessary watering.

Vijayalaxmi outlined the substantial efforts made in constructing 1,100 community soak pits in the district, with investments ranging from Rs 15,000 to 50,000, supplementing existing individual soak pits. The introduction of Canna Lily plants within these soak pits facilitates dual benefits—the plants’ natural water purification properties and their ability to inhibit mosquito breeding by controlling stagnant water conditions.

These distinctive plants possess inherent qualities that not only purify the water collected in soak pits but also hinder mosquito proliferation. Their roots effectively prevent the formation of mosquito breeding sites, disrupting the growth cycle of eggs and larvae.

The initiative strives to cover all soak pits in the district with these purpose-raised plants, readily available in nurseries following last year’s successful cultivation. As the ‘Shudhi Chesdham’ project unfolds, it represents a pioneering step towards harnessing nature’s potential to enhance sanitation, foster environmental well-being, and mitigate mosquito-borne diseases. District Collector Ashish Sangwan played a major role in encouraging DRDA in its efforts to curb mosquito menace.

