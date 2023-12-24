In two years, Debrigarh guarantees ‘wild encounters’

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Odisha is home to many fascinating sanctuaries but wildlife sighting was never guaranteed for serious nature tourists. Unlike in other states where safari tours can ensure sighting, encountering flagship species remained the preserve of the forest personnel and those involved in survey work.

But Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary is changing that notion. From leopards to bison, wild dogs to sambhar, and even a tiger, it’s where the ‘wild encounters’ are possible. Literally.Thanks to a series of meticulously-planned conservation methods implemented by Hirakud Wildlife Division, the paths for the movement of animals within the sanctuary have been widened making Debrigarh the only place in the state where wildlife sighting is guaranteed.

Leopard sightings have become frequent this winter. Common sightings are bison, spotted deer, peacocks and bear. Recently, the Indian Greywolf and Wilddogs (also called Dhole) reappeared in the sanctuary after almost seven years. The increase in the carnivore population, wildlife officials say, indicates the large prey base of the sanctuary. In June, the sign survey conducted in the sanctuary revealed a significant increase in the prey density from 29 to 46 animals per sq km.

This has made Debrigarh the first preference for wildlife enthusiasts and tourists from not only nearby districts and states but also from other countries. The change has come about in two years. The wildlife division relocated close to 1,000 people of 400 families from within the sanctuary to reduce man-animal conflict and clear the physical hindrance to the movement of wild animals. A vast inviolate space was created for the wildlife and they started frequenting to the far-off corners of the sanctuary. Ipomoea weeds were cleared from over 160 hectares of shoreline, facilitating the movement of animals to the water bodies and the preservation of 700 sq km Hirakud wetland also attracted migratory birds including new species.

What made the drive stronger was the local community joining hands with foresters to protect wildlife. Their role was previously limited to the management of eco-tourism activities. Almost all the villagers within the limits of Debrigarh sanctuary now actively work towards the protection of the greenery and wildlife here.

“Several confidence building and awareness programmes have been conducted in the villages following which the local community is helping us in monitoring the movement of the wildlife, curbing poaching activities in the sanctuary and preventing possibilities of human-animal conflicts”, DFO (Wildlife) Anshu Pragyan Das said. They also contribute towards streamlining picnics and curbing plastic pollution in the sanctuary.

The impact of these measures was seen last year in December when a sub-adult male tiger entered the Debrigarh sanctuary. The tiger, it is believed, travelled from Udanti Sitanadi tiger reserve in Chhattisgarh and has been moving all across the sanctuary since last year. The big cat, named Deb-1, is in healthy condition and has been spotted thrice by visitors between the winters of 2022 and 2023.

An increased footfall of wildlife enthusiasts and tourists is evident. According to the official reports, the revenue of the sanctuary in December last year was Rs 1.2 crore and this month so far, it has already touched Rs 1.6 crore. While in 2020, 33,263 domestic and six foreign tourists visited the sanctuary, the footfall rose to 78,450 in 2021. Last year, it touched 1 lakh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SAMBALPUR: Odisha is home to many fascinating sanctuaries but wildlife sighting was never guaranteed for serious nature tourists. Unlike in other states where safari tours can ensure sighting, encountering flagship species remained the preserve of the forest personnel and those involved in survey work. But Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary is changing that notion. From leopards to bison, wild dogs to sambhar, and even a tiger, it’s where the ‘wild encounters’ are possible. Literally.Thanks to a series of meticulously-planned conservation methods implemented by Hirakud Wildlife Division, the paths for the movement of animals within the sanctuary have been widened making Debrigarh the only place in the state where wildlife sighting is guaranteed. Leopard sightings have become frequent this winter. Common sightings are bison, spotted deer, peacocks and bear. Recently, the Indian Greywolf and Wilddogs (also called Dhole) reappeared in the sanctuary after almost seven years. The increase in the carnivore population, wildlife officials say, indicates the large prey base of the sanctuary. In June, the sign survey conducted in the sanctuary revealed a significant increase in the prey density from 29 to 46 animals per sq km.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This has made Debrigarh the first preference for wildlife enthusiasts and tourists from not only nearby districts and states but also from other countries. The change has come about in two years. The wildlife division relocated close to 1,000 people of 400 families from within the sanctuary to reduce man-animal conflict and clear the physical hindrance to the movement of wild animals. A vast inviolate space was created for the wildlife and they started frequenting to the far-off corners of the sanctuary. Ipomoea weeds were cleared from over 160 hectares of shoreline, facilitating the movement of animals to the water bodies and the preservation of 700 sq km Hirakud wetland also attracted migratory birds including new species. What made the drive stronger was the local community joining hands with foresters to protect wildlife. Their role was previously limited to the management of eco-tourism activities. Almost all the villagers within the limits of Debrigarh sanctuary now actively work towards the protection of the greenery and wildlife here. “Several confidence building and awareness programmes have been conducted in the villages following which the local community is helping us in monitoring the movement of the wildlife, curbing poaching activities in the sanctuary and preventing possibilities of human-animal conflicts”, DFO (Wildlife) Anshu Pragyan Das said. They also contribute towards streamlining picnics and curbing plastic pollution in the sanctuary. The impact of these measures was seen last year in December when a sub-adult male tiger entered the Debrigarh sanctuary. The tiger, it is believed, travelled from Udanti Sitanadi tiger reserve in Chhattisgarh and has been moving all across the sanctuary since last year. The big cat, named Deb-1, is in healthy condition and has been spotted thrice by visitors between the winters of 2022 and 2023. An increased footfall of wildlife enthusiasts and tourists is evident. According to the official reports, the revenue of the sanctuary in December last year was Rs 1.2 crore and this month so far, it has already touched Rs 1.6 crore. While in 2020, 33,263 domestic and six foreign tourists visited the sanctuary, the footfall rose to 78,450 in 2021. Last year, it touched 1 lakh. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp