Ongole woman becomes a prominent figure in realm of art

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gayatri Kanuparthy, an artist from Ongole, has become a prominent figure in the realm of art, showcasing her unique talent through brush strokes on canvas. Her journey is characterised by passion, familial inspiration, and an unwavering commitment to creating her distinctive artistic legacy.

Born to the late Srikantha Veerabhadra Rao and Srikantha Rajyalakshmi, Gayatri grew up in a family where art was not merely a pastime but a cherished tradition. Her late father, an Assistant Treasury Officer and a skilled artist, profoundly influenced Gayatri’s artistic inclinations by imparting his passion for painting in the temples of their native village.

She embarked on her artistic journey at the age of 25, following her marriage to K Bhaskar from Hyderabad. Anantha Narayana, her first guru in Hyderabad, played a crucial role in nurturing her talent. Transforming her passion into a profession, she actively participated in art camps organised by the Telangana government and other organisations across India.

Having created over 200 paintings in acrylic and oil on canvas, pencil sketches, and portraits, Gayatri gained widespread acclaim for her self-signature painting featuring a parrot. Her personal favourite, the ‘Statue of Lady,’ holds significance for her as it symbolises the essence of culture. Participating in more than 50 art expos across various parts of India, including Mumbai, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, and Guntur, Gayatri views her journey as an endless pursuit. Acknowledging her family, especially her husband Bhaskar, as her unwavering support, Gayatri Kanuparthy has also dedicated herself to education, imparting weekend workshop wisdom to share her passion and skills with aspiring artists.

Beyond her painting prowess, Gayatri has authored a book titled ‘Itlu Nee,’ featuring her Telugu poetry accompanied by pencil sketches. While the book remains close to her heart, she is already contemplating her second literary venture.

In an interview with TNIE, Gayatri Kanuparthy revealed, “In this endless journey, my goal is to carve my own signature on the canvas of paintings and the verses of poetry, striving to create a legacy that resonates with the heart of art. Apart from metro cities, I would like to organise my art exhibitions in cities like Vijayawada, Vizag, Tirupati, etc., and am planning to organise them soon.”

She has received recognition and accolades, starting with the Sankaram Kala Sahithi Samskruthika Vedika, the first organisation to acknowledge her talent. Her list of awards includes the Yuva Kalakarini and Bapu Bommala Puraskaram by Sankaram Vedika, a Special Award by Human Art Cover during the National Painting exhibition at Goa in 2019, and the Navaratna Mahila Puraskaram by GVR Aradhana Cultural Foundation in 2022, among many others.

