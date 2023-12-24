Home Good News

SBI Ladies Club in Hyderabad organise charity programme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SBI Ladies Club, Hyderabad, undertakes various philanthropic activities from time to time to bring a change in the life of the underprivileged in the society. 

The club, under the leadership of its president Rashmi Sinha, organised a charity programme on Saturday at Government Primary School, Devarakonda Basti, Banjara hills, Hyderabad. 

They donated three computers, a submersible pump set for free-flowing water supply, sports materials, shoes, socks and stationery for students. 

Speaking on the occasion, Rashmi Sinha said that these young students are the future of our country. 

They should make the best use of the computer facility provided to them for upgrading their skill sets and knowledge. She said that the students may use the computers for pre-tutorials, which can help them in engaging more actively with the course content.

