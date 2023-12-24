Sulakshya Seva Samithi redefines New Year for the poor

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: For people living in orphanages or old-age homes, dining out, watching movies in theatres and travelling are distant dreams. However, New Year’s Eve heralds a universal call for renewal — a time when aspirations take flight and resolutions are taken for personal, professional and societal betterment. In this spirit, an NGO, Sulakshya Seva Samithi (SSS), established in 2013, embraces to illuminate the lives of those in need through education, empowerment and enlightenment.

Started by a group of like-minded people, SSS has been contributing to societal well-being, enriching diverse segments of the community. Their commitment transcended mere intention and transformed their thoughts into action, carving a philanthropic path that spans a successful decade and continues to march ahead.

Their initiatives span a vast spectrum—adopting government schools, nurturing libraries, aiding the less privileged with educational essentials, conducting health camps, fostering awareness on critical contemporary issues, and bringing joy to the forsaken through cultural and recreational engagements. Notably, amidst the trials of the Covid-19 pandemic, their relief efforts extended a lifeline to thousands, despite the looming threat the virus posed.

Learning about our activities, appreciation from APJ Abdul Kalam and the heartfelt gratitude of the society overlooked segments. From receiving former President Kalam’s autographed ‘Wings of Fire’ at Raj Bhavan to being honoured by President Droupadi Murmu and numerous accolades from the government and institutions, our journey has adorned with these tokens of recognition”, said Santhosh Manduva who first experienced the joy of giving while donating a water filter to an old age home back in 2008.

“The testimonials earned from reputed personalities from different walks of life, blessings of the abandoned elderly, smiles on the faces of underprivileged children, unparalleled support from family, friends and well-wishers, and endless encouragement from the media fraternity not only give us the utmost satisfaction but also acts as the driving force in the successful decade-long journey of Sulakshya Seva Samithi,” he added.

