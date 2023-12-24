Twenty-year-old from Vishakapatnam scores a perfect 100 percentile in CAT

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Twenty-year-old Alamuri Kumar Sai Vishnu from Visakhapatnam has emerged as the sole candidate from Andhra Pradesh among the 14 toppers nationwide, who achieved a perfect 100 percentile score in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023.Notably, Vishnu, who completed his BSc Statistics from Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) in Vizag, stands out as one of the three toppers from a non-engineering background.

Expressing his satisfaction with the achievement, Vishnu said, “It feels nice to secure a good score, but I feel there is a lot more to do.” With his achievement, he is aiming to secure admission in the top IIMs, including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore or IIM Calcutta.

Dedicating approximately three to four hours a day for preparation, Vishnu had adopted a distinctive approach in contrast to many CAT aspirants. Unlike others, he chose not to enrol in any coaching centre, and instead relied solely on mock tests and previous-year question papers. Stressing the effectiveness of a qualitative approach, Vishnu said, “I firmly believe that it is more productive than a quantitative one, and the reason is that it has proved successful for me. I dedicated three to four hours a day to preparation without any distractions. This approach has proved to be more effective than the traditional 7-8 hours quantitative one.”

Speaking about his family’s support, he said, “Observing my approach, my parents have also come to an understanding that this is who I am. They have accepted the decisions I have taken without any objection, which I consider a blessing. This support allows me to pursue the approach I believe in.”

Revealing his plans and life goals, Vishnu said, “Firstly, I aim to absorb all the knowledge the institute has to offer, not only academically but also in terms of personality growth. I want to understand the way of life comprehensively. Ultimately, I aspire to initiate something of my own, although I am not sure about the specifics as of now. I will take that decision in due course.”Offering advice to fellow aspirants, Vishnu suggested that persistence and an unconventional approach are the key to accomplishing goals in life.

