Meet the Raja of Karate senseis

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR : Raja Elantamizhan was always fascinated by Karate, carrying an urge to learn the martial art that was everywhere – television and films. But poverty cut his dream short as he was unable to pay the Rs 75 fee to join classes. Now, decades later, Raja, son of daily wage worker Elantamizhan, offers free Karate classes for the children and youth of his village, keeping them fit and away from vice.

As for the classes he was unable to pay for Raja joined later in 1998. But that was not a cakewalk either. He saved up money from selling his mother’s homemade pickles, also the family’s major source of income, to avail himself the skill that turned him into a certified master in 2004. Raja went on to earn a Japan Shito Ryu black belt, Tang Soo Do black belt, and a Shorin Ryu black belt, and was selected to become a national referee and coach for Karate, all this while specialising in Yoga and Silambam.

Being in such a distinguished position put Raja in a peculiar spot, or rather, one that is all too familiar to him – the prospect of teaching professionally. It did not take long for the unease to creep in during his foray into paid classes, he says, “I will never charge for these classes. Rs 75 had hindered me from accessing this martial art. I won’t wish that on anyone. Also, I have not taken this up as pastime, there are many distractions that spoil the young mind; if they take up an art, especially karate, they will stay focused. I hope for my students to become better citizens.”

Hailing from Melanikuzhi village in Ariyalur, Raja has been giving free Karate lessons for the past 15 years, to students not only from his village and surrounding settlements, but from other districts – Thanjavur, Cuddalore – as well.

Having trained more than 6,000 students, with over 800 of them winning various medals, the 35-year-old master espouses Karate’s life-changing potential, he believes the martial art to be an antidote for the characteristic disconnectedness of modernity. Raja says, “Karate does not only make someone physically fit, it also develops character. I am not paid for these classes, but I am more than happy to reach out and teach more students. I remember what my teacher said, that good students seldom find good teachers, good teachers seldom find good students.”

While the free classes help him tend towards the impact he intends to make, it does not help in paying the bills, he says, adding that he still does not make enough to support his own family, and frequently takes up daily wage work to get by. Meanwhile, Raja has been trying to get into a permanent government job, which would greatly alleviate his ongoing economic struggle, but to no avail, so far. Still, these conditions do not seem to faze Raja, he assures the classes would stay free for all. “I will continue to train everyone for free. Although, anyone intending to join my classes is required to take an oath of abstention from liquor and gambling, this is the condition I train my students on. I hope they will teach others what they have learned here,” he adds.

M Harikrishnan, a student from Thanjavur, said, “I came to know about Raja master through my friends when I was in college. For four years, I studied Karate under him, never once did he ask me for money. He freely shares with us all that he has learned, my favourite thing about him. I consider myself lucky to have been under his tutelage. I will never forget him.”

