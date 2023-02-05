Meet this visually-impaired J&K lawyer

Fayaz Wani By

JAMMU & KASHMIR: Raving all odds, 39-year-old Suraj Singh, a visually impaired by birth, has carved a niche for himself as a practising lawyer in J&K and through his grit and determination, he has proved that disability cannot create hurdles in the path to success. He is serving as a government advocate and pleading the civil and other cases of the Lt Governor Administration in J&K and Ladakh High Court for the last year.

Suraj Singh hails from Amphalla, Jammu. Being visually impaired, it was very difficult for him to pursue his studies right from his childhood. “I started my education at a Braille school. After undergoing basic education through Braille script, I joined the normal schools for my education. I did my matriculation as a private student in 2000 and passed 11th and 12 class examinations from Ranbir Higher Secondary School Jammu,” Suraj told the Sunday Standard.

It was not easy for Suraj to pursue education with other children. He, however, did not give up.

“A normal person knows that he can see and can read the book at home or elsewhere with ease. But a visually impaired person like me had to be totally focused on the lecture. I had to work hard to memorise every lecture,” Suraj said.

“I would record the lectures of teachers and then memorise them at my home. My classmates and family members would also read the lectures for me so that I could memorise them,” he said. After completing his graduation in Arts from MAM College Jammu in 2005, he chose to opt for a Masters in Law from the University of Jammu.

He said, “I was initially denied admission. No blind person has been given a seat in the Department of Law at the university till then. However, I managed to convince the university officials, who finally relented and gave me admission,” he said.

After finishing his Masters, he started practicing law in J&K High Court. “I have been practicing law at the J&K High Court since 2011. I was the only impaired lawyer practicing in J&K HC,” Suraj said.

Suraj was appointed as a government advocate by the J & K government in April last year for defending government cases before the HC at Jammu after he launched fast-unto-death agitation in support of his demands. Since last year, he has been dealing with civil and other matters on the government's behalf in the HC. “I have been assigned the issues of the education department of Reasi and Ramban districts, the police department of Reasi district, and social welfare issues of the entire Jammu province,” Suraj said adding “The government and judges are happy with my work”.

He, however, is not satisfied with the post offered to him by the government. "The government cannot engage me in any other post other than what has been identified for visually impaired persons which is Additional Advocate General," he said.

Suraj wants the government to implement the Disability Act in a real and practical sense in J&K so that benefit is granted to people, who deserve them. Urging youth including those specially abled to work hard, he said the hard work pays off as there is no shortcut to success.

