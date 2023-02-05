Meet Akash, India’s latest sensation in game of skill and strategy

Niharika Saila By

HYDERABAD: While India, for almost two decades, has maintained its position as the producer of the greatest chess talents, the emergence of young Indians in the field has given the country a new reason to rejoice.

Another upcoming talent in the field is Irondla Akash Kumar, who is a Class 10 student at the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) in Shaikpet.

He, along with Ujjain Bhattacharya, won the team silver medal at the 16th Asian Schools Chess Championship held in Kalutara, Sri Lanka, in December last year. However, he still has a long way to go. After competing in the U-17 category, Akash secured a spot to represent the nation at the World School Chess Championship, which is scheduled to take place in Greece from April 13 to 23.

With an International Chess Federation (FIDE) rating of over 1,400, Akash has garnered appreciation from his seniors and peers. His plays in recent tournaments have brought him into the limelight. “I started playing chess as a hobby with my father. Later, I developed a real interest in the game and began training when I was in Class 5,” Akash tells TNIE.

Like many of his contemporaries, he, too, considers Viswanathan Anand his inspiration. “I admire his attacking style. I read a lot of books related to game tactics and also implement these in my game which helps me in successfully finishing the middle game as well as the end game,” he adds.

Big dreams

Akash also credits the support from his school principal, physical director and coach for his success. “I feel very happy and proud to get this opportunity to represent India at the international level. I’m confident that I will be able to give my best at the World School Chess Championship,” he says, adding that his immediate goal is to become an International Master.

Speaking about Akash’s dedication to the sport, his coach, LV Shiva Kumar, tells TNIE that the Class 10 student started his training at the Shaikpet Chess Academy but improved considerably during the pandemic. “He wakes up at five in the morning every day and is consistent with his practice,” he adds.

He says that Akash’s performance in the MPL National Schools Chess Championship, which was held in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, paved the way for him qualifying to the World School Chess Championship. “Only 10 players from each nation are selected for this tournament. It is going to be a tough competition but we are hopeful that he will bring back a medal,” he asserts.

“He improved his rating from 1,000 to 1,400. For now, he is a FIDE-recognised player and is looking to become an International Master (rating of 2,400-2,500),” Shiva adds.

