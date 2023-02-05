Mission science: Teachers turn kids into researchers

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI : The ‘force of gravity’ was an alien idea until a ripe apple fell on Isaac Newton’s head eons ago. Why did it fall straight down instead of flying off in any other direction, he wondered. His keen observation and many experiments later, he walked into the treasure trove of ‘force of gravity’. Nobody could ignore the importance of observation and the power it holds to help people understand the world better.

Cut to 21st century. Meet C Mythili, a science teacher (chemistry) making waves in Kammangadu, Pudukkottai district. Tired of seeing students at the Panchayat Union Middle School approach science as simply a subject to memorise for marks, Mythili has been on a mission to inspire her students think beyond the textbook and embrace research-oriented learning.

Through innovative teaching techniques and a passion for discovery, Mythili and her friend P Balamurugan, a government school teacher in Dindigul, have already earned recognition, including the Innovative Teacher Award and the Best Exhibitor Award at the 8th India International Science Festival (IISF), recently held in Bhopal. With over 15,000 students reached out through the initiative “Vanoli Kalvi Dindigul” started by Balamurugan, Mythili, and her friends during the Covid pandemic, she is dedicated to guiding the next generation of scientists and making a lasting impact on education. Vanoli Kalvi Dindigul continues to impart education through video lessons and competitions.

The team had recently organised a regional level workshop on astronomy with support from Vigyan Prasar, Ariviyal Palagai, Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre and other organizations. “At the event, we got the opportunity to meet ISRO scientists who came as resource persons and motivated us to make innovative science teaching tools by using waste and low cost materials. Galileo Science Club coordinator G Kannapiran appreciated our work and asked to apply for IISF. Though over hundreds of teachers applied from Tamil Nadu, myself and Balamurugan got selected to set up a stall at IISF,” recalls Mythili, who is the co-coordinator.

The IISF event, which was based on the theme ‘Science Through Games and Toys’, saw teachers from all over India appreciating and lauding the two for the innovative astronomy learning tools they had set up, such as, CD spectroscope, magic mirror, phase of the moon, hanging solar system and pinhole camera. Balamurugan, who is also the co-ordinator of Vanoli Kalvi Dindigul, said that participating in events such as IISF broadens the horizon for teachers to learn new teaching methods and give insight to motivate children stay hungry for knowledge. “We got an opportunity to learn new techniques which help us teach and guide students in a better way and also got to interact with a number of scientists who invited us to bring our students to watch them work at their lab,” he said.

Balamurugan said his resolve to motivate students to take up scientific research has only got stronger as scientists at the event shared concerns that the number of students pursuing careers in science and research is declining. As shining examples of dedicated educators, Mythili and Balamurugan are going the extra mile to create an impact on education. With their passion for science and their drive to motivate students, they are upholding the legacy of Isaac Newton and paving the way for the next generation of scientists.

MADURAI : The ‘force of gravity’ was an alien idea until a ripe apple fell on Isaac Newton’s head eons ago. Why did it fall straight down instead of flying off in any other direction, he wondered. His keen observation and many experiments later, he walked into the treasure trove of ‘force of gravity’. Nobody could ignore the importance of observation and the power it holds to help people understand the world better. Cut to 21st century. Meet C Mythili, a science teacher (chemistry) making waves in Kammangadu, Pudukkottai district. Tired of seeing students at the Panchayat Union Middle School approach science as simply a subject to memorise for marks, Mythili has been on a mission to inspire her students think beyond the textbook and embrace research-oriented learning. Through innovative teaching techniques and a passion for discovery, Mythili and her friend P Balamurugan, a government school teacher in Dindigul, have already earned recognition, including the Innovative Teacher Award and the Best Exhibitor Award at the 8th India International Science Festival (IISF), recently held in Bhopal. With over 15,000 students reached out through the initiative “Vanoli Kalvi Dindigul” started by Balamurugan, Mythili, and her friends during the Covid pandemic, she is dedicated to guiding the next generation of scientists and making a lasting impact on education. Vanoli Kalvi Dindigul continues to impart education through video lessons and competitions. The team had recently organised a regional level workshop on astronomy with support from Vigyan Prasar, Ariviyal Palagai, Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre and other organizations. “At the event, we got the opportunity to meet ISRO scientists who came as resource persons and motivated us to make innovative science teaching tools by using waste and low cost materials. Galileo Science Club coordinator G Kannapiran appreciated our work and asked to apply for IISF. Though over hundreds of teachers applied from Tamil Nadu, myself and Balamurugan got selected to set up a stall at IISF,” recalls Mythili, who is the co-coordinator. The IISF event, which was based on the theme ‘Science Through Games and Toys’, saw teachers from all over India appreciating and lauding the two for the innovative astronomy learning tools they had set up, such as, CD spectroscope, magic mirror, phase of the moon, hanging solar system and pinhole camera. Balamurugan, who is also the co-ordinator of Vanoli Kalvi Dindigul, said that participating in events such as IISF broadens the horizon for teachers to learn new teaching methods and give insight to motivate children stay hungry for knowledge. “We got an opportunity to learn new techniques which help us teach and guide students in a better way and also got to interact with a number of scientists who invited us to bring our students to watch them work at their lab,” he said. Balamurugan said his resolve to motivate students to take up scientific research has only got stronger as scientists at the event shared concerns that the number of students pursuing careers in science and research is declining. As shining examples of dedicated educators, Mythili and Balamurugan are going the extra mile to create an impact on education. With their passion for science and their drive to motivate students, they are upholding the legacy of Isaac Newton and paving the way for the next generation of scientists.