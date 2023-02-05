Switching between roles, with ease

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Draped in a specially-crafted sari – it’s deeper shades that she prefers – and sporting an above-average sized bindi, bobbed hair and a graceful smile, she screams celebrity. For people in and around Peruvanam, Girija Madhavan is a familiar figure, regularly spotted at temples for festivals and cultural events. For Malayalis around the world, she is the mother of ace actress Manju Warrier and director Madhu Warrier. But, Girija, who turned 68 last month, is so much more. She is a writer and popular at aksharasloka (poetry recital) gatherings. Recently, she added another feather to her cap by performing mohiniyattam at the Melpathur auditorium in Guruvayur.

Girija Madhavan performing

mohiniyattam at Guruvayur

Refusing to confine herself to the four walls of her home after her husband’s death in 2018, Girija decided to pursue her desire to become a dancer.“Even as a child, I wanted to be a dancer and perform on stage. However, circumstances in my family prevented me from pursuing the dream. After marriage, I wanted my kids to learn dance and did my best to imbibe in them my love of art. When my husband passed away, the loneliness became too painful. That’s when I started learning mohiniyattam,” says Girija, sitting beside her guru Smitha Ajith.

It has been four years since Girija started her mohiniyattam classes. It all began with yoga classes at the ‘Art of Living’. “My inhibitions to face an audience changed after taking yoga classes. We have a gang in Thiruvullakavu, near Pullu, that started yoga together. When the dance class started, we all decided to test our age and have been continuing it with confidence,” says Girija.It was along with eight others, in the age group of 50 to 70, that Girija had her mohiniyattam arangetram (debut). Photos and videos of the event went viral, with Manju herself sharing some of them.

“Due to my love of art, I took both Manju and Madhu for dance classes. Madhu wasn’t too keen, but Manju took it forward. Even though I didn’t dream of her becoming an actor, I always wanted to see her as a dancer. I am happy both of them are now in the arts,” said Girija, who considers the arts more as a sadhana than something to compete over.A cancer-survivor, Girija has also been practising kathakali, and often performs at local festivals. She has been taking classes under Kalanilayam Gopi Asan.

Amid the widespread appreciation for her latest performance, Girija is busy with background work on an autobiographical book, which will be published soon. It will include the columns she wrote, under the title Nilavettam, for Grihalakshmi.Hailing from Thiruvilwamala, on the banks of the Bharathapuzha, Girija moved to Nagercoil following her marriage to Madhava Warrier. After retirement, the family settled in Pullu, which is still frequented by Manju and Madhu.

