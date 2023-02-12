Kerala woman working to give wildlife a chance in Idukki

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: A wildlife rescuer, economics graduate and widow raising two kids on her own after her husband’s death 12 years ago – this is Mini Roy in a nutshell. As a wildlife conservationist, she currently dons the hat of district president of Green Care Kerala. During her five years with the NGO, Mini has rescued more than 30 snakes, including pythons, king cobras and vipers.

She has shattered gender stereotypes by being involved in monitoring wild elephants, tigers and leopards in the Adimali forest division of Idukki. “My village was on the forest fringe and I grew up watching snakes and wild animals. Even as a child, fear was not something I associated with snakes. I was always curious and wanted to handle them. That intense desire is what helped me become a snake catcher and wildlife rescuer,” remembers Mini, who hails from Bison Valley in Idukki.

Mini was among the three women who participated in a snake-catching training organised by the forest department in Vellappara few years ago. While the two others were from within the department, Mini was the only woman outsider to become a member of the snake rescue team in Adimali range.

In response to calls, she travels to locations to rescue snakes after informing the department. “I have been taking care of my family, comprising my parents and two kids, aged 20 and 15, following the death of my husband. Unless we have a strong determination to do something by ourselves, we can’t overcome our problems in life,” the 44-year-old says.

Mini also had to cope with society’s traditional mindset that said wildlife rescue is not for women. But, nothing could prevent her from living her life. An operation that is ingrained in her mind is the rescue of a 17ft king cobra which was found hanging upside down in a 10-year-old boy’s room in Kurishupara two months ago. “It was a mud house in a cardamom plantation and I can still visualise the face of the panic-stricken boy,” Mini said.

She also works as an accredited social health activist (ASHA) with Vellathooval panchayat. Mini stresses that she has never suffered a snake bite nor injured any during rescues. “I consider snake catching a humble social service and I will continue it,” she adds.

