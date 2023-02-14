A day before Valentine’s Day, HIV+ couple decide to tie knot in Bengal

Pronab Mondal By

KOLKATA: A day before Valentine’s Day, a couple from South 24Parganas, suffering from HIV aids tied the knot to set an example of bonding between two souls fighting odds in life. The groom and bride met each other a year ago during their routine medical check-up at a state-run hospital in Kolkata. The bride, who had tested HIV positive after her birth parents died of AIDS in the Midnapore district, was lodged in a home run by an NGO.

The groom, residing in Sandeshkhali in the same district, was detected as HIV positive, though his parents were not carriers of the disease. ‘’I was infected with the virus in my childhood after being administered the diphtheria vaccine and the infected needle of the syringe was responsible for it,’’ said the youth in his mid-20s. The bride, who is now 19 years old, had to visit Kolkata Medical College and Hospital regularly for antiretroviral therapy, the standard treatment for people infected with HIV.

"I also visit the same hospital regularly for therapy and I met her there. Initially, we used to discuss the plight and odds we were facing. Sharing our experiences with each other’s, we got close to each other and fell in love. Since we are suffering from the same disease, we understand each other. We decided to spend the rest of our lives together,’’ he said.

The woman spent his childhood and teenage life at the NGO. After completing Class-XII education, she now works in a café shop in the area. “Both of our relatives welcomed the decision to marry each other. The workers of the NGO extended their help to make our dream true,’’ she said. Many people from the Sonarur area came forward to help the couple. They gifted engagement rings and made arrangements for catering for the invitees.

Ayan Chakrabarty, a councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation’, also came forward to help the couple. “Many in our society still maintain distance from people suffering from HIV aids. Proper treatment and good behaviour can change the life of HIV patients,’’ he said.

