Andhra Pradesh: Constable turns messiah for stray dogs

ANANTAPUR :With the wheels of a familiar two-wheeler rolling into the narrow lanes of Guntakal town, a pack of stray dogs point their droopy ears in anticipation of sumptuous meal. Even as G Venkatesulu and his wife Jayamma park their vehicle, the perky canines rush towards them waging their tail. The excitement sees no bounds when they catch a glimpse of the couple holding pouches of food.

Without wasting any time, they circle around the couple and jump up to grab a bite of their treat. The duo wait until the hungry souls finish their meal.

For Venkatesulu and his wife this is a daily ritual. With the break of the dawn, the couple starts preparing meals. Even as the twilight draws in, the couple on their two-wheeler travel across the town between 4pm and 10pm with food packets in their hands feeding around 300 stray dogs. So far, the couple has served 25 kg of rice, including meat, for the past 27 years. Besides feeding food, the couple also provides treatment to injured stray puppies.

Venkatesulu believes that along with human beings, other creatures should have an equal right to thrive on this earth. He says a balance on earth can be achieved only when humans allow other creatures to thrive.

Venkatesulu, who joined the police department in 1979 as police constable, developed the habit of feeding dogs while he worked at various police stations. This, in fact, turned into his passion when he worked at Kasapuram police station. “I want to be the messiah for those dogs who struggle to get food and die either of hunger or diseases.”

Recognising his service, the Tamilnadu government and AP Home departments along with the district police officers and NGOs felicitated Venkatesulu with various honours.

“Me and my wife decided to safeguard stray dogs long back. We will continue to serve them till the patience in us dies. From the `35,000 pension I receive every month and with the help of my brother’s son and daughter we have been preparing the food for the stray dogs. We want to continue this service uninterruptedly if we get donations,” Venkatesulu told.

Jayamma, wife of Venkatesulu says it gives her immense happiness and sense of satisfaction to cook food and feed the dogs.

