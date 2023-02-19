Champa, the 17-year-old champ from Jharkhand fights against child abuse and exploitation

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

JHARKHAND: Champa Kumari, a resident of Jamdar village in the Giridih district of Jharkhand and a former child labourer in the mica mines, was rescued by Kailash Satyarthi Children Foundation at the age of 12 in 2016. Since then, she has been a leading advocate against child abuse and exploitation, for which she was also given the prestigious Diana Award in April 2019.

Champa, who began attending school in class 6, received 81 per cent in her class 10 board exam and plans to pursue a legal career to continue her campaign against child abuse and violence.

Mica is a silver-coloured crystalline mineral that is a natural insulator and has a rare mix of elasticity, toughness, flexibility, and transparency. For decades, families in the Koderma and Giridih districts of Jharkhand have subsisted on the collecting and trade of mica. These “dhibra” scraps can be purchased for anywhere from Rs 3 to Rs 15 per kilo. More hands equal more money for families, so parents frequently bring their kids along.

Although Champa had always desired to attend school, her father was opposed to the idea, so KSCF volunteers had to work hard to persuade her parents to give them permission to enrol Champa in a school. She joined KSCF after enrolling in the school and started organising campaigns and demonstrations against child labour. She also assisted in ending two child marriages in her area. She became recognised as a social change agent throughout time and was able to influence more than 9,000 people.

Champa Kumari was honoured by then-Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu, who is now India’s President, and received the Diana Award in April 2019 for her work against child abuse and violence.

Champa also shared the stage with Raghubar Das, the then-chief minister of Jharkhand, and Kailash Satyarthi to advocate for the elimination of child labour in the Giridih district’s mica supply chain. Champa said that in 2016, a public awareness drive had a profound effect on her life.

“I joined the Bal Panchayat established by KSCF in my village in the first year after starting school because I had always had the desire to advocate for the rights of children who are involved in child labour. I was chosen as mukhiya of the Bal Panchayat in my village the following year, and I was also elected as Mukhiya of the state,” she said. Champa has played a crucial role in freeing more than 100 kids from the chains of child labour and enrolling them in school.

“My family put a lot of pressure on me to stop my cousin from being married, I even needed assistance from the local police,” she said. At present, 17-year-old Champa is studying in class 12 at Giridih Women’s College and wants to become a lawyer.

Champa’s brother Pankaj said, “People in the village used to be against my sister and even used to threaten her for trying to defy social norms, but today they introduce themselves by stating they are from the village of Champa Kumari, calling her as their own daughter. With the assistance of the Deputy Commissioner and District Development Officer, she has rescued two child labourers and admitted them to school.” Mahendra Thakur, a proud father and barber by profession, said it makes him feel good that his daughter is doing well.

