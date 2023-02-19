Home Good News

From one man army to a force of 500 volunteers

Apart from education, the organisation is active in providing shelters for orphans and elders, taking care of their food and medical needs, holding blood donation camps and creating awareness programm

From providing shelter to the homeless to lending a helping hand to the students, SPCT has come a long way from its humble beginnings in 2019.



By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

 KAKINADA: Jôdi Tor Dak Shune Keu Na Ase Tôbe Ekla Chôlo Re (“If no one answers your call, Then walk alone,”), the famous verse from the poem ‘Ekla Chalo Re’-by Rabindranath Tagore, is an apt description of the efforts of Sunkara Sudheer, founder ‘Save the People Charitable Trust (SPCT)’.  

From providing shelter to the homeless to lending a helping hand to the students, SPCT has come a long way from its humble beginnings in 2019 (Registered in 2021). Starting the organisation with one person, now the organisation is having a strong force of 500 volunteers.

Giving all its efforts in bringing talents hidden within the students of LKG to PG, especially orphaned and poor students, the trust bears entire fees and cost of books of the students with the help of donors. At present, 22 students are studying at various private and corporate schools are pursuing their dreams with the help of SPCT.

Apart from education, the organisation is active in providing shelters for orphans and elders, taking care of their food and medical needs, holding blood donation camps and creating awareness programmes about various government schemes meant for poor and needy.

When K Nagalakshmi of dairy farm area of Kakinada died by suicide owing to family issues, her two children became semi-orphans under the care of their grandmother Lova Lakshmi. The children’s parents were separated two years prior to death of Nagalakshmi. Five-year-old Thani Venkat is now studying LKG in Sri Bhaskara Convent in the city with the help of SPCT.

“When we are approached by potential donors, they asked for no interruption in supporting a child. Today, twenty two children are being supported by 22 different donors,” he explained.

