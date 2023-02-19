Going the distance for education

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Nearly 60 km off Krishnagiri, the Kelamangalam primary school, tucked away in the hills, is the source of education for nine students, all from the Irula tribal community. It takes a trek of 2.5 km to reach Kadambakuttai Panchayat Union Primary School, run by a single teacher, in Bettamugilalam. Reason enough for teachers assigned in the past, to seek a quick transfer. But T Johnson Anandaraj of Hosur, who was appointed in March 2022, was not in a haste to leave. Johnson neither tried for a transfer nor went on leave. He decided to stay back and teach to bring dreams to the kids’ lives.

The school, set up during 2014-2015, is the only institution in the tribal region of Bettamugilalam. In December 2019, TNIE reported about a headmaster of the same school letting students take winter holidays two days prior to the scheduled start as he was on a break for medical treatment.

Johnson, on the other hand, considers the school his second home. He stays here in a classroom and travels back to Hosur on weekends. He carries food for two days and cooks for the remaining three. Sharing his reason to stay here, the 46-year-old says, “Students who attended this school earlier are dropouts and victims of child marriage. To avoid such issues, someone should stay here and provide guidance. I will try to help at least one of my students secure a government job.”

Thanks to his efforts, students from classes two and three can now read sentences. He tries interesting methods for teaching. For example, to enter the classroom, students should say the vowels instead of asking permission.

However, there are students who arrive late to school or never show up after a few days and their parents need to be made aware, says Johnson. “I even went to Veerabadran Kottai, half a kilometre away from the school, to ask parents to send their children,” he says.

Another challenge the school faces is the transportation of teaching materials like books and uniforms. “I go to the Block Education Office at Kelamangalam directly to get these items for students. Sometimes I feel helpless because it has to be brought up to the region without external help. Since I travel on weekends, I inform teachers from other institutions to get these items on working days which are later collected from them. Also, while I was on leave for a few days, it was tough for other teachers to deputise here. The terrain becoming slippery during the rainy season and elephant movements witnessed near the school at night are some of the issues here,” he adds.

J Murugesan (36), a resident of Kadambakuttai, says that Johnson is always ready to clear the doubts of children even after the school timing. “Our children are learning something only because of him. The ones who came before him, were irregular and did not care about our children’s future,” he adds.

Johnson, who has a teaching experience of 14 years, says that he will remain here to teach the students until his next transfer. “Even then, I will ensure to stay connected with at least a student till the completion of their education,” he says.

He says, Pramila of class three and Naresh of class two frequently share their dream to become IAS officers. “They will make it for sure. I am glad that these kids have started dreaming big. That’s what we, teachers, thrive for,” adds Johnson.

KRISHNAGIRI: Nearly 60 km off Krishnagiri, the Kelamangalam primary school, tucked away in the hills, is the source of education for nine students, all from the Irula tribal community. It takes a trek of 2.5 km to reach Kadambakuttai Panchayat Union Primary School, run by a single teacher, in Bettamugilalam. Reason enough for teachers assigned in the past, to seek a quick transfer. But T Johnson Anandaraj of Hosur, who was appointed in March 2022, was not in a haste to leave. Johnson neither tried for a transfer nor went on leave. He decided to stay back and teach to bring dreams to the kids’ lives. The school, set up during 2014-2015, is the only institution in the tribal region of Bettamugilalam. In December 2019, TNIE reported about a headmaster of the same school letting students take winter holidays two days prior to the scheduled start as he was on a break for medical treatment. Johnson, on the other hand, considers the school his second home. He stays here in a classroom and travels back to Hosur on weekends. He carries food for two days and cooks for the remaining three. Sharing his reason to stay here, the 46-year-old says, “Students who attended this school earlier are dropouts and victims of child marriage. To avoid such issues, someone should stay here and provide guidance. I will try to help at least one of my students secure a government job.” Thanks to his efforts, students from classes two and three can now read sentences. He tries interesting methods for teaching. For example, to enter the classroom, students should say the vowels instead of asking permission. However, there are students who arrive late to school or never show up after a few days and their parents need to be made aware, says Johnson. “I even went to Veerabadran Kottai, half a kilometre away from the school, to ask parents to send their children,” he says. Another challenge the school faces is the transportation of teaching materials like books and uniforms. “I go to the Block Education Office at Kelamangalam directly to get these items for students. Sometimes I feel helpless because it has to be brought up to the region without external help. Since I travel on weekends, I inform teachers from other institutions to get these items on working days which are later collected from them. Also, while I was on leave for a few days, it was tough for other teachers to deputise here. The terrain becoming slippery during the rainy season and elephant movements witnessed near the school at night are some of the issues here,” he adds. J Murugesan (36), a resident of Kadambakuttai, says that Johnson is always ready to clear the doubts of children even after the school timing. “Our children are learning something only because of him. The ones who came before him, were irregular and did not care about our children’s future,” he adds. Johnson, who has a teaching experience of 14 years, says that he will remain here to teach the students until his next transfer. “Even then, I will ensure to stay connected with at least a student till the completion of their education,” he says. He says, Pramila of class three and Naresh of class two frequently share their dream to become IAS officers. “They will make it for sure. I am glad that these kids have started dreaming big. That’s what we, teachers, thrive for,” adds Johnson.