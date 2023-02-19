Kerala: The Awesome Foursome

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seven years ago, four boys left their tribal hamlet in Attapadi with a heavy heart to join the Sainik School Kazhakootam (SSKZM). Having graduated higher secondary, R Vishnu, R Aneesh, N Binuraj and M Midhin are now sad to leave the school and their friends. The confidence gained over the years has helped them to dream big, and all four have set their eyes on the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination on April 16.

It was ‘Project Shine’, initiated by the 1991 batch alumni of the school, that paved the way for the quartet to study at SSKZM, something that would otherwise have been unimaginable. The alumni group dedicated the initiative to the memory of former batchmate Shine P Baby, a lecturer of Kalamassery Rajagiri College who passed away in 2006.

The four lads are indebted to Babu Mathew, psychologist and ‘Project Shine’ convenor, and his wife, Litty George, who prepared them for the All India Sainik School entrance examination. Clad in their smart khaki uniforms, they have come a long way from their shy, reserved selves, when they first arrived at SSKZM in 2016. For Vishnu, who belongs to the Irula community, it was the first time he had even ventured out from his hamlet.

“Every time I visit my home in Vannantharamed, my family and friends from the neighbourhood are keen to know how to get admission in SSKZM. I’m so happy that more students from my locality are now motivated to pursue their schooling here,” Vishnu said.

Beyond English as a subject, it was maths and chemistry that they most dreaded. But school authorities came to their rescue by arranging extra classes after school hours. Aneesh, who is from Pudur, said SSKZM has been like his second home.

“We grew up in the school. Of course, we used to visit our homes during Onam, Christmas and summer holidays. But we liked it here as we were able to get a good education. Moreover, our tribal hamlet is in hilly terrain and it was at SSKZM that we started to seriously pursue sports,” Aneesh said. Along with academics, they developed a keen interest in sports. All four are part of the school football team.

“I am going to miss my friends, teachers, my dormitory, school ground and, of course, the mess, once we leave SSKZM on March 16. Along with the board exams, all four of us are currently preparing for the NDA exam,” says Binuraj, who speaks a mix of Malayalam and Tamil at his home in Karadipara.

Pudur native Midhin is keen on making it to the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kannur. An excellent swimmer, he is confident of cracking the exam.

Col Dhirendra Kumar, principal, says the four cadets have proved that they are confident to take on the world, like their peers. “They are a confident lot. Over time, they proved that they can manage themselves. They never required any hand holding, which has been the highlight of the first lot of tribal students to study at SSKZM,” Col Dhirendra told TNIE, his face gleaming with pride.

