Child marriage warrior: Teaching self-defence to save India's daughters

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

RAJASTHAN : The was just a child when she got married. The 67-year-old Manbhar Devi has only one goal: to save the daughters of the state from child marriage. She is giving self-defence training to women and girls, not just in Jaipur and Rajasthan but even in other states of the country.

Manbhar got married at the age of 7, and by the time she became 11, her parents sent her to her in-law’s house. She became a mother at the age of 14. She puts this up very clearly, “My blood boils, when someone talks about child marriage.”

Only a woman who has gone through it can understand the pain of child marriage. That’s why my aim is that there should be no child marriage in the country.”

Manbhar has been actively campaigning for the last 35 years to make girls fully aware of the evils associated with child marriage. She is also associated with many NGOs and women’s organisations. She often goes to schools, colleges and social organizations to give free training of self-defence.

An incident changed her life. Manbhar recalls that when she was 25 years old, one day 5-6 people in her village started coercing her. Somehow she ran away from there and saved herself from a potential gang rape crisis.

“I can’t forget that incident. I had a narrow escape. I was terribly frightened when the group of men intended to rape me but fear also gives strength, which helped me to escape.” On the same day, she decided to not remain weak and also she will not allow any girl or woman to feel or become weak. With the help of an NGO, she first took self-defence training and then started training other girls. Till now she has trained more than 10,000 women and girls.

An integral part of her training is to make girls and women realize that dangers to their security come quite often from within the home and from people in their known circle. Despite the hesitancy and reticence in society around such issues, Manbhar talks to girls with frankness on such sensitive issues. An emotional Manbhar reveals that the condition at her in-law’s house was not very safe or secure. When the situation started getting worse, she left the place with her daughter. Initially, people raised their fingers at her, but she was determined to work for the future of vulnerable and helpless children.

Manbhar met Mamta Jaitley, a leading activist for women’s rights in Jaipur, who was handling Vishakha Sanstha. Manbhar requested Mamta to keep her on the job of sweeping but Jaitley asked her to study before giving her the job. Manbhar said, “Because of Mamta Jaitley, I started studying after many years.” Though she failed for the first time in class 5, she worked harder and passed the exam on the next attempt. Later she also cleared the examination of class 8, when her daughter was also studying in class 8.

Having worked with determination and dedication for girls for over three decades, Manbhar is keen for society to realize that daughters are a boon. She wants to give a message to all parents that “a daughter is a precious diamond. Let them move forward. Let the daughter stand on her own feet.”

RAJASTHAN : The was just a child when she got married. The 67-year-old Manbhar Devi has only one goal: to save the daughters of the state from child marriage. She is giving self-defence training to women and girls, not just in Jaipur and Rajasthan but even in other states of the country. Manbhar got married at the age of 7, and by the time she became 11, her parents sent her to her in-law’s house. She became a mother at the age of 14. She puts this up very clearly, “My blood boils, when someone talks about child marriage.” Only a woman who has gone through it can understand the pain of child marriage. That’s why my aim is that there should be no child marriage in the country.” Manbhar has been actively campaigning for the last 35 years to make girls fully aware of the evils associated with child marriage. She is also associated with many NGOs and women’s organisations. She often goes to schools, colleges and social organizations to give free training of self-defence. An incident changed her life. Manbhar recalls that when she was 25 years old, one day 5-6 people in her village started coercing her. Somehow she ran away from there and saved herself from a potential gang rape crisis. “I can’t forget that incident. I had a narrow escape. I was terribly frightened when the group of men intended to rape me but fear also gives strength, which helped me to escape.” On the same day, she decided to not remain weak and also she will not allow any girl or woman to feel or become weak. With the help of an NGO, she first took self-defence training and then started training other girls. Till now she has trained more than 10,000 women and girls. An integral part of her training is to make girls and women realize that dangers to their security come quite often from within the home and from people in their known circle. Despite the hesitancy and reticence in society around such issues, Manbhar talks to girls with frankness on such sensitive issues. An emotional Manbhar reveals that the condition at her in-law’s house was not very safe or secure. When the situation started getting worse, she left the place with her daughter. Initially, people raised their fingers at her, but she was determined to work for the future of vulnerable and helpless children. Manbhar met Mamta Jaitley, a leading activist for women’s rights in Jaipur, who was handling Vishakha Sanstha. Manbhar requested Mamta to keep her on the job of sweeping but Jaitley asked her to study before giving her the job. Manbhar said, “Because of Mamta Jaitley, I started studying after many years.” Though she failed for the first time in class 5, she worked harder and passed the exam on the next attempt. Later she also cleared the examination of class 8, when her daughter was also studying in class 8. Having worked with determination and dedication for girls for over three decades, Manbhar is keen for society to realize that daughters are a boon. She wants to give a message to all parents that “a daughter is a precious diamond. Let them move forward. Let the daughter stand on her own feet.”