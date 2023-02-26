No queue: Delivering government services at your doorsteps in Chhattisgarh

Home Good News

'Mukhyamantri Mitaan Yojana', a scheme launched in May 2022, is helping the govt deliver doorstep services to the people of the state

By Ejaz Kaiser
CHHATTISGARH : Chhattisgarh’s “Mukhyamantri Mitaan Yojana,” which was established in May 2022, enables “the future that the citizens desire” by focusing on empowering the people and boosting their confidence in the system that provides them the option to get hassle-free delivery of government services at their doorsteps. Residents may more readily communicate with government officials as customers, thanks to the project.

Mitaan, which means “friend” in the local Chhattisgarhi dialect, serves as an agent or joint task force of the state government for service delivery. They protect the relationship of trust between citizens and service providers.

Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister, said “With the hassle-free delivery of government services at home, even the labourers, farmers, women, senior citizens, and  physically-challenged people are now availing the services sitting at home, saving their precious time and efforts because they no longer have to frequent the government departments or municipal corporation.”

According to authorities of the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA), which is administering the welfare initiative through an agency, the citizen-centric approach appears to have contributed to the scheme’s astounding success.

The programme is currently being implemented in 14 urban local bodies (ULBs) in 10 districts and will eventually encompass all remaining urban regions, according to the officials. Around 63,000 appointments have been scheduled, 1,28 lakh recorded calls have been made, and more than 53,000 citizens have received certificates.

To access the current 18 services provided by the programme, citizens must call a toll-free number, 14545. The upcoming months will see the addition of more services. A citizen can schedule a meeting with the Mitaan service and indicate the type of certificate that is needed. The applicant is recommended to have the necessary paperwork on hand. The day and time are set at the applicant’s convenience. An SMS referencing the reservation details serves as a confirmation of the agreement. The Mitaan staff pays a visit to the applicant’s house, confirms the pertinent paperwork, and uploads it to the tablet computer that he is carrying.

Raigarh resident Divya Choubey, who received her marriage certificate in just 4 days, stated, “Being working professionals, we didn’t take any leave to get our important certificate. There was no need to go to the offices or wait in line. Everything was completed with just a phone call.”

The applicant’s contact information and other basic details get noted. The application and verified documents are then forwarded to the departments concerned, who thoroughly review, authorise, and issue the necessary certificate, which is delivered to the applicant’s door for a small cost of `50. Depending on the type of certificates granted, the department costs must also be paid.

The beneficiary can obtain a number of certificates, including birth, death, caste, marriage, domicile, and income certificates, among others.

18 SERVICES PROVIDED UNDER THE SCHEME:
  Marriage registration
  Marriage certificate correction
  Birth certificate
  Birth certificate correction
  Death certificate
  Death certificate correction
  Domicile certificate
  OBC certificate
  SC/ST certificate
  Income certificate
  Land Information
  Non-digitized copy (land record etc)
  Shop-Establishment registration
  Aadhaar-Child enrolment up to 5 yrs
  Aadhaar-mobile number update
  New PAN -Form 49A
  Duplicate PAN
  PAN correction- Composite Service Form

