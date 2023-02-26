‘Payir’ sows seeds of change in TN's Perambalur

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The traditional clay-splattered building with terracotta tiles in Alathur’s Thelur village exudes an antique charm. Surrounding it is a three-furlong radial yard with potted flowering plants neatly placed near the entrance.

A motley crowd of children and adults are seated on red chairs arranged in rows of four in front of the old building, while a boisterous team of six children is seen enacting some kind of play before the audience, with colourful props suggesting that the play could be something about cleaning and waste management.

As a usual scene in Thelur, such gatherings have been hosted in the village ever since the founders of Payir Trust, a non-profit organisation took interest in contributing to the development of the village in Perambalur.

G Senthilkumar, the 49-year-old engineering graduate from the same village, is living a dream he saw as a young boy –serving people who are less privileged. His wife, Preethi L Xavier (37), a homoeopathic doctor, ardently shares his interest to serve and uplift the people of rural areas in the district.

The duo is truly a force to be reckoned with and their vigour to build and enrich lives around them is further exemplified as we look at some of their other social activities, including organic farming, paddy and vegetable cultivation across around four acres, growing fruit trees, herbs and nurseries.

Speaking to TNIE, Senthilkumar said his parents always taught him to value education, and says he has had the habit of reading books since childhood. “I used to read stories of freedom struggle and Gandhi’s philosophies, based on which I decided to work towards social change. This began with my efforts to develop villages,” he says.

“Most villagers, who are fettered by problems in life, often forget to take care of themselves or pay a visit to the doctor even if they fall sick. Our door-to-door health checks for the villagers have benefitted many as doctors from different areas were arranged to provide treatment, often offered free of cost. Our shortcut to ensuring better access for the villagers was getting in touch with a private hospital offering treatments that are not available in government hospitals,” he adds.

Senthilkumar, a true humanitarian at heart, says he was inspired by Gandhi’s philosophies to work for the future of rural villages. But to take off, he needed sufficient funds. So, he worked as an engineer for 10 years, saving up enough for supporting his dream and family. And when the time was ripe, sometime around January 2005, Senthilkumar founded the trust and started off his service by conducting health check-ups for people in 12 villages of Alathur taluk, with the help of local youths and doctors. Hundreds of people were treated and monitored for various diseases at a low cost.

Payir’s efforts towards improving the livelihood of women were realised when it started providing training for women in various skills, including sewing and agriculture. Deeming it a success in no time, the training sessions culminated with the trust establishing a cloth bag manufacturing unit in 2011, which proved to be great for women looking for jobs.

The couple’s next decision was to conduct a study on the declining number of students in schools. In an effort to increase enrolments to the three government schools in the area, Senthilkumar and Preethi began providing breakfast to students of these schools between 2008 and 2010. Moreover, they themselves began teaching students in the evenings based on their own curriculum. Eventually, they founded two schools in Thelur in 2015 — a Residential Special Training Centre (RSTC) for school drop-outs and a nursery and primary school. Nearly 40 students are part of RSTC now.

An equally compassionate soul as Senthilkumar, Preethi talks about how her parents too, like Senthilkumar’s, gave her the opportunities to learn, but mostly about rural life from an early age. “After I completed my studies, my journey has been always headed towards villages in need of help and I’m grateful that my family taught me how to stay grounded,” she adds.

Talking about the evening classes, Preethi says that their school functions as alternative education centres. “At present, we have about 120 students studying with our support. We create job opportunities for many, especially for women. Some women manufacture cloth bags and sell them to make a decent profit. We also stage skits in villages to create awareness about social issues,” adds Preethi.

Payir’s achievements include conducting seminars on various topics—such as toxic and non-toxic food, personal hygiene, puberty and nature of bodies— for Classes 1 to 9 of government schools in Alathur taluk since 2019.

