‘Sahasra Dabbawala’: Delivering hot food to school, colleges and offices

After studying various business opportunities, Saikrishna Reddy has been drawn to the Dabbawala service and started ‘Sahasra Dabbawala’ as a startup with four delivery boys.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Inspired by the Dabbawalas who have earned a reputation for efficiency, accuracy and punctuality in delivering lunchboxes to employees working in various organisations in Mumbai and Pune, 31-year-old Pendyala Saikrishna Reddy aka Bittu has launched a similar service in Karimnagar. He delivers lunchboxes to schools, colleges and offices.

P Saikrishna Reddy

After studying various business opportunities, Saikrishna Reddy has been drawn to the Dabbawala service and started ‘Sahasra Dabbawala’ as a startup with four delivery boys. Saikrishna Reddy says he is getting good response from homemakers and bachelors. 

Lakshmi, a homemaker, told TNIE that her children are enjoying their food without complaining as their lunchbox is delivered to them in school just before lunch hour by Sahasra Dabbawala’s delivery boys. She recalled how her children used to come home sometimes without eating their lunch as it got cold and stale as it was prepared at about 7 am.

Now, Sahasra Dabbawala delivery boys pick up the lunchbox on time and deliver it half-an-hour before lunch time. Saikrishna Reddy has customers among bachelors and officials staying alone away from their families.  Within one month after launching the service, he has got about 50 customers. 

One of the delivery boys, Prem Sagar, said that they start collecting lunchboxes from homes and restaurants from 11 am onwards and deliver them in offices, schools and colleges just before lunch time.
Saikrishna Reddy has bigger plans for future. He wants to launch a catering service in future and expand it to other towns. According to him, there is good demand from local youth in Jagtial and Ramagundam for franchise. 

