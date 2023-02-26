Saving the koilemeen of Kodagu

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI : Food has a way of bringing people together. Raising awareness using a local delicacy to protect streams and the ecosystem of Kodagu is the unique ‘Koilemeen Project’ -- an initiative by conservationist Gopakumar Menon. To understand the motto of the project, it is important to first understand that koilemeen is the Kodava name for freshwater fish, commonly known as Spiny Loach, with the scientific name 'Lepidocephalichthys thermalis'. A local variety found in streams and water-filled fields of Kodagu, the koilemeen used to be a popular delicacy in Kodava households during the monsoon. However, the numbers have dwindled over the years due to various reasons, and this is where the ‘Koilemeen Project’ comes into the picture.

The objective is to involve the local community in the conservation of streams and rivers, by connecting the people to their once-popular koilemeen dish, Gopakumar explains. “In the past two decades, there has been a precipitous drop in the availability of Koilemeen. We spoke to several coffee planters and a fish trader in Virajpet, who shared his worry due to the non-availability of koilemeen,” he said.

He explained that the use of chemicals in agriculture and horticulture has severely affected the koilemeen population, which also indicates that stream and river waters are being polluted by chemicals. “Increased use of weedicides, pesticides and other fertilisers have affected the koilemeen, and indicates that our water is polluted. The project addresses the loopholes and tries to bring awareness in the community,” he added. Illegal sand mining across the streams of Kodagu has also affected the koilemeen population.

These tiny fish breed on sand, and with sand illegally mined for commercial purpose, it has affected their numbers. “The fish spawn across paddy fields (during monsoon) and other shallow streams, and swim upstream post the monsoon. However, the use of chemicals, sand mining and deposits of plastic waste across the streams has affected the fish. The project is trying to sensitise locals and get them involved. For the community, koilemeen is an easy logo to enable the conservation process,” he shared.

The group is active across social media platforms, and wants youngsters from the district to get involved in the conservation project. The project team meets small groups of planters and raises awareness on the need to stop the extensive use of chemicals. “We tell planters and farmers about the correct method to use chemicals. We are creating awareness on the hazardous use of weedicide and urging them to use fewer chemicals, while ensuring there is at least a 20-ft gap from the chemical-sprayed area and water source,” he explained.

While the project’s main objective is to protect the streams of Kodagu, the focus is not just the tiny koilemeen fish. The bigger picture includes small clawed otters – a Schedule 1 species under the Wildlife Protection Act, whose habitat is found by freshwater streams of Kodagu. Small beings in the ecosystem, like small clawed otters, have the same protection right as elephants or tigers, but are less talked about though their existence touches the level of endangerment. Since koilemeen are occasionally hunted, it is being used as a mascot to protect the small clawed otters in their natural habitat of freshwater streams and rivers.

The team -- geared in gumboots and equipped with GPS -- heads out to survey streams to find signs of small clawed otters. “The signs or presence of otters indicate good health of the ecosystem. We look for droppings or spraint of otters and are collecting data on their habitat,” explained Yashas S, a master’s student, a volunteer for the project. He stresses the need to conserve the riparian habitat to protect small clawed otters.

The project aims to collect research material on the otters, and find ways to protect them from being poached. “The diet of an otter includes crustaceans and koilemeen. Our aim is to protect the prey which will help conserve the predator. Protecting the prey also means protecting the streams,” explained Gopakumar. Alongside the community conservation initiative, the project is conducting a baseline analysis on the otter habitat, which will help take an intelligent step towards their conservation.

Purpose of the project

To involve the community in conservation of fresh water streams, rivers of Kodagu

Enable conservation by connecting community to their once-favourite delicacy

Protect koilemeen, the prey, in freshwater streams

Urge planters to opt for organic farming, stop use of harmful weedicides

Protect, conserve vand conduct analysis on small clawed otters, the predator

