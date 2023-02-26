Warrior of the green zone: 65-year-old tribal woman protects Odisha' forests with just an axe

Mayank pani and Danis Roy By

Express News Service

NUAPADA: It’s 6 am. Wielding an axe on her shoulder, Padmini Majhi of Birsinghpur in Nuapada district sets out into the forest on Tundul (B) mountain that outlines her small village. Walking under the shadow of the tall trees, she looks out for hunters and timber thieves.

“If I happen to see one, I either threaten him with my axe or create enough noise for the entire village to gather at the spot and take him to task. After interrogation and admonition from us, the offender asks for forgiveness and swears that he will never ever enter the forest again,” said the 65-year-old tribal woman who has been doing this for the last 25 years. The only time she takes a break from guarding the forest is when she falls ill.

Due to her efforts, the forest that had once lost its green cover to timber mafia is now flourishing and has it also earned her the moniker of ‘jungle rani’. Spreading over 100 hectares of land on the mountain, the forest also houses several medicinal and fruit-bearing plants.

Padmini came to Birsinghpur after marrying Khirasagar Majhi of the village. “Since the village was entirely dependent on non-timber produce, I became well-acquainted with it within a few months of my marriage. But I realised that the forest was being denuded due to illegal felling of trees by the timber mafia and poachers were also active here,” she recalled.

To stop cutting of trees and hunting of animals, she started patrolling the forest single-handedly and has not stopped ever since. “Being a tribal, I know how important a forest is for the community. We depend on it for everything, be it firewood, food or shelter, said Padmini.

Every morning, after completing her household chores by 6 am, she goes to the forest. She has divided the forest into patches and she patrols one patch every day.On her way back home, she collects firewood, fallen fruits and flowers. “By the end of the week, I cover the entire forest. Over the years, poachers and timber thieves have become aware of my presence,” she added.

Padmini hasn’t been to school but her knowledge about the importance of forest and wildlife, climate and rainfall is strong. For protecting the forests, she has not received any financial reward or award from the authorities concerned. But that does not dent her determination or commitment towards saving the green cover. “I am doing this out of my own interest because forests should be saved for our future generations,” said Padmini.

Forest ranger of Komna Debakanta Sutar said Padmini has set an example of community participation when it comes to conservation of forests.“It is commendable that she has been doing this all these years without any kind of support from the state government or loacal administration. People from nearby villages should take inspiration from her,” Sutar said.

NUAPADA: It’s 6 am. Wielding an axe on her shoulder, Padmini Majhi of Birsinghpur in Nuapada district sets out into the forest on Tundul (B) mountain that outlines her small village. Walking under the shadow of the tall trees, she looks out for hunters and timber thieves. “If I happen to see one, I either threaten him with my axe or create enough noise for the entire village to gather at the spot and take him to task. After interrogation and admonition from us, the offender asks for forgiveness and swears that he will never ever enter the forest again,” said the 65-year-old tribal woman who has been doing this for the last 25 years. The only time she takes a break from guarding the forest is when she falls ill. Due to her efforts, the forest that had once lost its green cover to timber mafia is now flourishing and has it also earned her the moniker of ‘jungle rani’. Spreading over 100 hectares of land on the mountain, the forest also houses several medicinal and fruit-bearing plants. Padmini came to Birsinghpur after marrying Khirasagar Majhi of the village. “Since the village was entirely dependent on non-timber produce, I became well-acquainted with it within a few months of my marriage. But I realised that the forest was being denuded due to illegal felling of trees by the timber mafia and poachers were also active here,” she recalled. To stop cutting of trees and hunting of animals, she started patrolling the forest single-handedly and has not stopped ever since. “Being a tribal, I know how important a forest is for the community. We depend on it for everything, be it firewood, food or shelter, said Padmini. Every morning, after completing her household chores by 6 am, she goes to the forest. She has divided the forest into patches and she patrols one patch every day.On her way back home, she collects firewood, fallen fruits and flowers. “By the end of the week, I cover the entire forest. Over the years, poachers and timber thieves have become aware of my presence,” she added. Padmini hasn’t been to school but her knowledge about the importance of forest and wildlife, climate and rainfall is strong. For protecting the forests, she has not received any financial reward or award from the authorities concerned. But that does not dent her determination or commitment towards saving the green cover. “I am doing this out of my own interest because forests should be saved for our future generations,” said Padmini. Forest ranger of Komna Debakanta Sutar said Padmini has set an example of community participation when it comes to conservation of forests.“It is commendable that she has been doing this all these years without any kind of support from the state government or loacal administration. People from nearby villages should take inspiration from her,” Sutar said.