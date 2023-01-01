Upskilling drivers on safe practices

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

CHHATTISGARH: The number of accidents remains almost 3 times higher than the number of deaths in road crashes, even with enough road safety signage on our stretches. In 2021, the nationwide death rate saw an increase of 16.8 per cent i.e. from 1,33,201 to 1,55,622. Chhattisgarh too witnessed an increase in casualties with 5,375 deaths recorded in road mishaps in 2021.

In view of the increase in road tragic adversities, a model driving training facility ‘Institute of Driving and Traffic Research Institute’ (IDTR) was conceptualised in Chhattisgarh as a compelling necessity. Set up in a 20-acre plot in December 9 2021 at new capital city Nava Raipur, the IDTR proved much helpful in improving driving skills and road safety. The institute achieved striking success having trained over 12,000 people, both experienced and fresh drivers.

Functioning on public-private partnership mode, jointly run by the state transport authorities and Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the institute has state-of-the-art, driving training modules to inculcate road safety, better driving skills and improved road sense.

Interestingly, the IDTR’s observations revealed that around 80 per cent of the drivers, who joined the institute to seek training, didn’t have correct or informed knowledge of the standard rules of driving, the road signs or safety measures.

A training session at the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research Institute in Nava Raipur

A whopping 72 per cent of accidents were reported by experienced drivers and thus a directive was issued by the Chhattisgarh transport department to effectively train heavy vehicle drivers who have maximum risk on road travel.Such lack of understanding obviously increases the vulnerability of the road users, who usually drive with self-assurance trusting the actions of other drivers.

Last week, the ministry of road transport in its annual report cited that after an unusual decline in fatalities owing to accidents during pandemic in 2020-21, it returned to an upward course and increased by 1.9 per cent as compared to 2019. The gravity of road crashes with casualties per 100 accidents rose from 33.7 to 37.3 per cent.

So, with a vision for ‘zero road accidents’, one of the strongest pillars of road safety education, the IDTR began its operations.“Road safety is a national concern. Nearly 80 per cent of road accidents are caused by human error. IDTR is achieving a commendable success in providing proper driving training and road safety education,” said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

To achieve the defined goals: Drivers were given lessons and educated in defensive driving techniques, steering in dangerous conditions, awareness on road signs-signals, road rules, first-aid, handling of road accident situations, and most importantly they were also apprised on the provisions of the new Motor Vehicles Act.

CHHATTISGARH: The number of accidents remains almost 3 times higher than the number of deaths in road crashes, even with enough road safety signage on our stretches. In 2021, the nationwide death rate saw an increase of 16.8 per cent i.e. from 1,33,201 to 1,55,622. Chhattisgarh too witnessed an increase in casualties with 5,375 deaths recorded in road mishaps in 2021. In view of the increase in road tragic adversities, a model driving training facility ‘Institute of Driving and Traffic Research Institute’ (IDTR) was conceptualised in Chhattisgarh as a compelling necessity. Set up in a 20-acre plot in December 9 2021 at new capital city Nava Raipur, the IDTR proved much helpful in improving driving skills and road safety. The institute achieved striking success having trained over 12,000 people, both experienced and fresh drivers. Functioning on public-private partnership mode, jointly run by the state transport authorities and Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the institute has state-of-the-art, driving training modules to inculcate road safety, better driving skills and improved road sense. Interestingly, the IDTR’s observations revealed that around 80 per cent of the drivers, who joined the institute to seek training, didn’t have correct or informed knowledge of the standard rules of driving, the road signs or safety measures. A training session at the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research Institute in Nava Raipur A whopping 72 per cent of accidents were reported by experienced drivers and thus a directive was issued by the Chhattisgarh transport department to effectively train heavy vehicle drivers who have maximum risk on road travel.Such lack of understanding obviously increases the vulnerability of the road users, who usually drive with self-assurance trusting the actions of other drivers. Last week, the ministry of road transport in its annual report cited that after an unusual decline in fatalities owing to accidents during pandemic in 2020-21, it returned to an upward course and increased by 1.9 per cent as compared to 2019. The gravity of road crashes with casualties per 100 accidents rose from 33.7 to 37.3 per cent. So, with a vision for ‘zero road accidents’, one of the strongest pillars of road safety education, the IDTR began its operations.“Road safety is a national concern. Nearly 80 per cent of road accidents are caused by human error. IDTR is achieving a commendable success in providing proper driving training and road safety education,” said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. To achieve the defined goals: Drivers were given lessons and educated in defensive driving techniques, steering in dangerous conditions, awareness on road signs-signals, road rules, first-aid, handling of road accident situations, and most importantly they were also apprised on the provisions of the new Motor Vehicles Act.