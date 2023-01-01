Home Good News

Upskilling drivers on safe practices

72% of road crashes involved seasoned drivers. A new centre vies to train future riders for better skills behind the wheel. Ejaz Kaiser reports

Published: 01st January 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Institute of Driving and Traffic Research Institute in Nava Raipur.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

CHHATTISGARH: The number of accidents remains almost 3 times higher than the number of deaths in road crashes, even with enough road safety signage on our stretches. In 2021, the nationwide death rate saw an increase of 16.8 per cent i.e. from 1,33,201 to 1,55,622. Chhattisgarh too witnessed an increase in casualties with 5,375 deaths recorded in road mishaps in 2021.

In view of the increase in road tragic adversities, a model driving training facility ‘Institute of Driving and Traffic Research Institute’ (IDTR) was conceptualised in Chhattisgarh as a compelling necessity. Set up in a 20-acre plot in December 9 2021 at new capital city Nava Raipur, the IDTR proved much helpful in improving driving skills and road safety. The institute achieved striking success having trained over 12,000 people, both experienced and fresh drivers.

Functioning on public-private partnership mode, jointly run by the state transport authorities and Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the institute has state-of-the-art, driving training modules to inculcate road safety, better driving skills and improved road sense.

Interestingly, the IDTR’s observations revealed that around 80 per cent of the drivers, who joined the institute to seek training, didn’t have correct or informed knowledge of the standard rules of driving, the road signs or safety measures.

A training session at the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research Institute in Nava Raipur

A whopping 72 per cent of accidents were reported by experienced drivers and thus a directive was issued by the Chhattisgarh transport department to effectively train heavy vehicle drivers who have maximum risk on road travel.Such lack of understanding obviously increases the vulnerability of the road users, who usually drive with self-assurance trusting the actions of other drivers.  

Last week, the ministry of road transport in its annual report cited that after an unusual decline in fatalities owing to accidents during pandemic in 2020-21, it returned to an upward course and increased by 1.9 per cent as compared to 2019. The gravity of road crashes with casualties per 100 accidents rose from 33.7 to 37.3 per cent.

So, with a vision for ‘zero road accidents’, one of the strongest pillars of road safety education, the IDTR began its operations.“Road safety is a national concern. Nearly 80 per cent of road accidents are caused by human error. IDTR is achieving a commendable success in providing proper driving training and road safety education,” said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

To achieve the defined goals: Drivers were given lessons and educated in defensive driving techniques, steering in dangerous conditions, awareness on road signs-signals, road rules, first-aid, handling of road accident situations, and most importantly they were also apprised on the provisions of the new Motor Vehicles Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Institute of Driving and Traffic Research Institute IDTR
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp